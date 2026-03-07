Clear Advantage Duke Must Utilize Against Tar Heels
The Duke Blue Devils are on the fast track to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and control their own destiny for the rest of the way there. The Blue Devils are currently the top team in the Associated Press Top 25, the NCAA NET Rankings, and at KenPom.
One of the main reasons, if not the biggest component, why Duke has been so dominant as of late is its suffocating defense. According to KenPom, Duke ranks No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency, and across its current seven-game win streak, it hasn't allowed 65 or more points to any opponent.
The Blue Devils boast length at every position and are the most connected defensive unit in all of college basketball. Duke has won its last seven games by an average margin of 23.4 points, and the consistent defensive effort is the main driving force.
North Carolina is a solid defensive team, but nowhere near the unit that the Blue Devils are. The Tar Heels currently rank 40th at KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency and 39th in opponent effective field goal percentage (47.9).
The Blue Devils go after every loose ball and take advantages off opponents' mistakes better than most teams in the ACC. That will be a huge key to success against UNC.
Duke Needs To Capitalize on Turnovers Against North Carolina
In terms of forcing turnovers, North Carolina is one of the worst teams in college basketball. According to KenPom, the Tar Heels rank 342nd in the country in defensive turnover percentage (13.8).
However, they rank 17th nationally in turnover percentage themselves, also at 13.8.
Duke forces 12.4 turnovers per game, but North Carolina only coughs it up an average of 9.5 times a game, the second-lowest rate of any ACC squad.
The Blue Devils don't live by forcing turnovers as much as just making life extremely difficult for its opponents in the half-court, but against a UNC team that plays a very clean brand of basketball, making every pass and shot difficult will pay dividends. UNC is second in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.69), and Duke is third (1.65).
UNC Loses Freshman Star Caleb Wilson
It was reported on Friday that not only will UNC star rookie Caleb Wilson be out for Saturday's bout against Duke, but the 6'9" forward will undergo season-ending surgery after breaking his thumb in a workout on Thursday.
Wilson had missed the Heels' previous six games, and UNC won five of them in his absence.
