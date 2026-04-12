Duke Loses Out on Star Transfer Big Man

The 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal cycle is beginning to heat up, as many of the portal's top talents are beginning to take official visits and narrow their lists down in terms of potential schools. The Duke basketball program has been involved with several of those top prospects.

However, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have missed out on arguably the top player in the entire portal. Former Kansas big man Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports , has committed to Louisville.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was reported that Bidunga was considering Duke, Louisville, Michigan, and St. John's.

NEWS: Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga has committed to Louisville, source told @TheFieldOf68.



The BIG 12 Defensive Player of the Year averaged 13.3 points per game and notched a league-leading 91 blocks for the Jayhawks this season. pic.twitter.com/Qwef12JAbf — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 12, 2026

Duke Misses on Star Kansas Transfer Flory Bidunga

Bidunga was obviously a hot commodity in the portal, and it felt like the Blue Devils could land the elite big man if they wanted to. When the Congo native was coming out of high school as a highly-touted recruit, Duke was named in his final four schools before Bidunga ultimately committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

The 6'10", 235-pound star rim protector was slated to take a visit to Duke on Sunday, but canceled it as he ended up signing with the Cardinals.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

When he entered the portal, it was reported that Bidunga was seeking $4 million to $5 million from whichever school he committed to, which would likely be more than he would earn in his first year on an NBA rookie salary if he were to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Bidunga is projected as a potential late first-round pick in this summer's draft, but if Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals honored Bidunga's $4-$5 million market value, that will likely be a higher paycheck than he would've made if he were drafted at his projected range.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Still Waiting on Patrick Ngongba Decision

Duke may not have been able to go after Bidunga as aggressively as possible, as it is currently unclear whether sophomore Patrick Ngongba will make the jump to the NBA or return to Durham. That decision obviously pays huge dividends in whether the Blue Devils needed to pursue Bidunga.

Similar to the former Jayhawk, Ngongba is a projected late first-rounder in this summer's draft and could earn more if he were to return to Duke for a junior campaign. If Scheyer and Co. can get the 6'11" center back, that would become a major development into the Blue Devils' 2026-27 ceiling.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scheyer and his staff must now pivot and continue to navigate the portal chaos.