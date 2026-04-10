ACC Foe Potentially Out-Running Duke for Flory Bidunga
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The Duke basketball program is currently in a tough spot with the transfer portal, as so many key decisions involving rotation pieces from the 2025-26 squad influence how aggressively head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff can pursue certain portal talents.
So far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nikolas Khamenia, as both elected to hit the transfer portal. Maliq Brown is also out due to exhausting all of his collegiate eligibility, and Cameron Boozer, in all likelihood, will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Then, there are guys like Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster. All crucial pieces from last year's team are currently weighing a return to Durham, a departure via the portal, or declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Scheyer and Co. have reportedly been in the mix for several top portal players, but none have seemingly begun advanced talks with Duke. One of the portal prospects Duke has been rumored to be interested in is Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga, the top overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.
Why Flory Bidunga Fits With Duke
If Ngongba declares for this summer's draft, the Blue Devils will need to utilize the portal to find a replacement at the center spot. There is no better option than Bidunga.
The 6'10", 235-pound big man just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Jayhawks, averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a Big 12-leading 2.6 blocks a game on 64.0% shooting from the field. Bidunga earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honors.
With great athleticism at his size, Bidunga is arguably the best rim protector in all of college basketball, with the ability to defend multiple positions on the floor. There is likely no better defensive anchor in the game, and Scheyer prides his rosters on defensive length and versatility.
Duke Potentially Falling Behind Louisville for Bidunga's Services
With Ngongba's future uncertain, Duke doesn't have the freedom to go after a guy like Bidunga as hard as he'd like. In the meantime, ACC foe Louisville is potentially stretching its lead.
Bidunga will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend along with star Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad.
With Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals have been major competitors in the portal. Obviously, losing Bidunga would be a major hit for the Blue Devils if Ngongba departs for the NBA. But losing an elite talent to an in-conference opponent would just be pouring salt on the wound.
Along with the Cardinals, Bidunga is reportedly considering Duke, St. John's, and Michigan.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.