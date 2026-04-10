ACC Foe Potentially Out-Running Duke for Flory Bidunga

The Duke basketball program is currently in a tough spot with the transfer portal, as so many key decisions involving rotation pieces from the 2025-26 squad influence how aggressively head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff can pursue certain portal talents.

So far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nikolas Khamenia, as both elected to hit the transfer portal. Maliq Brown is also out due to exhausting all of his collegiate eligibility, and Cameron Boozer, in all likelihood, will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Then, there are guys like Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster. All crucial pieces from last year's team are currently weighing a return to Durham, a departure via the portal, or declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Scheyer and Co. have reportedly been in the mix for several top portal players, but none have seemingly begun advanced talks with Duke. One of the portal prospects Duke has been rumored to be interested in is Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga, the top overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Why Flory Bidunga Fits With Duke

If Ngongba declares for this summer's draft, the Blue Devils will need to utilize the portal to find a replacement at the center spot. There is no better option than Bidunga.

The 6'10", 235-pound big man just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Jayhawks, averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a Big 12-leading 2.6 blocks a game on 64.0% shooting from the field. Bidunga earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against California Baptist Lancers forward Jonathan Griman (8) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With great athleticism at his size, Bidunga is arguably the best rim protector in all of college basketball, with the ability to defend multiple positions on the floor. There is likely no better defensive anchor in the game, and Scheyer prides his rosters on defensive length and versatility.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Duke Potentially Falling Behind Louisville for Bidunga's Services

With Ngongba's future uncertain, Duke doesn't have the freedom to go after a guy like Bidunga as hard as he'd like. In the meantime, ACC foe Louisville is potentially stretching its lead.

Bidunga will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend along with star Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad.

TRENDING: Flory Bidunga (#1 ranked transfer) is scheduled to visit Louisville tomorrow, and the Cardinals believe they are in a good spot. Michigan is another team to watch in this recruitment and is fighting hard to secure a visit.



Duke and St. John’s are two other teams that… pic.twitter.com/j17OVw569R — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) April 9, 2026

With Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals have been major competitors in the portal. Obviously, losing Bidunga would be a major hit for the Blue Devils if Ngongba departs for the NBA. But losing an elite talent to an in-conference opponent would just be pouring salt on the wound.

Along with the Cardinals, Bidunga is reportedly considering Duke, St. John's, and Michigan.