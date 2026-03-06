The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) are riding high heading into their regular season finale against rival No. 17 North Carolina (24-6, 12-5 ACC). Duke is looking for revenge after falling 71-68 in Chapel Hill off a Seth Trimble buzzer-beater three.

In the first edition of the greatest rivalry in college basketball, the Blue Devils were in control for the majority of the way in Chapel Hill. Duke held double-digit leads in both halves and carried all the momentum into the final few minutes.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts with teammates during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba fouled out with just over six minutes to go. After he fouled out, the Tar Heels went on to outscore the Blue Devils 16-6 across the remainder of the contest.

Heading into round two, the Blue Devils couldn't be hotter. Duke has won its last seven games by an average margin of 23.4 points and hasn't allowed 65 or more points to any opponent in that span.

Duke has already secured the outright ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. After North Carolina defeated Clemson at home on Tuesday night, it locked itself into the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.

But, Saturday's bout could set the stage for an even bigger postseason game.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke and North Carolina Could Meet in ACC Tournament

Both Duke and North Carolina earned double-byes in the conference tournament as top four seeds. However, that means a potential round three could come about between the two blue bloods.

If the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels both win one game in the ACC Tournament , they will meet in the semifinals next Friday night for a chance to play in the ACC Tournament Championship. Jon Scheyer is hunting his third ACC Tournament crown in four seasons with the Blue Devils.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This Is Familiar Territory for Duke and Carolina

This wouldn't be the first time the Blue Devils and Tar Heels faced off for a place in the conference tournament final, and fans don't have to look very far back to find it. Duke and UNC went head-to-head just a season ago in the ACC Tournament Semifinals.

Without National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg, Duke took down North Carolina 74-71. The Tar Heels had an opportunity to tie the contest up at the free-throw line with 4.1 seconds left, but a lane violation committed by Jae'Lyn Withers wiped the attempt away.

Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) celebrates with teammates after winning the 2025 ACC Conference Tournament most valuable player award after the championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils went on to defeat Louisville in the ACC Tournament Championship 73-62.