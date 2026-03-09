Duke Set To Run NCAA Tournament Entering Postseason

The Duke Blue Devils ended the regular season with a 29-2 overall record and a 17-1 record in ACC play, capping it off with a 76-61 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium over No. 17 North Carolina (24-7, 12-6 ACC). The Blue Devils finished the regular season on an eight-game win streak, winning those matchups by an average margin of 23.1 points.

Throughout the majority of conference play, Duke has looked like the best team in college basketball, specifically on the defensive end of the floor. The Blue Devils hit some ruts offensively, but were consistently able to lead with their defense to win games.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

However, as of late, Jon Scheyer's club has found a new rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. Duke is now ranked No. 4 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 1 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The only other teams ranked inside the top 10 of both metrics are Michigan, Arizona, and Florida.

Since it took down then-No. 1 Michigan 68-63 at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21, Duke has been in control of the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Following the conclusion of the regular season, it controls its own destiny to run the table in March.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke in Full Control of Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

Considering the way the Blue Devils ran through the rest of the ACC, it's pretty tough to imagine another squad taking them down in the ACC Tournament. Duke earned the outright ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

If Scheyer's team wins the ACC crown, there will likely be no debate about which squad earns the top seed in the big dance.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke ends the regular season with a 15-2 record in Quadrant 1 games, a 20-2 record across the first two quadrants, a 15-0 record at home, and a 10-1 record on the road. The only program that owns more Quad 1 victories than Duke is Arizona, with 16.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches his team against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half against Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Duke Owns Two of the Best Wins in College Basketball This Season

Additionally, the Blue Devils end the regular season slate with an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents, more wins over ranked teams than any other program this season, as well as tied for the most in the history of the AP Poll.

Duke owns wins over two potential 1-seeds in Michigan on a neutral floor and against Florida at Cameron Indoor Stadium. As long as it doesn't get upset in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals, it will take a strong argument to take the top overall seed away from Duke.