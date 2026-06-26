Duke's Maliq Brown a Defensive Stash for San Antonio Spurs
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Former Duke forward Maliq Brown was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, and not everyone is on board with the pick.
Brown is mostly a defensive specialist who was selected with the 44th overall pick by the Spurs out of Duke. With the Blue Devils, he spent two seasons mostly as a defensive depth piece off the bench. Last season, he averaged 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game in 36 appearances (10 starts). He played a big role in Duke’s Final Four run in 2025 and their Elite Eight run the following season.
Brown’s Defense at the Forefront
His offense is very much a work in progress, but his defense is what made the Spurs excited enough to draft him. At 6-foot-8, 217 pounds, Brown has the ability to guard all five positions and is an exceptional defender both on the perimeter and at the basket. Prior to the draft, some were calling him the very best defender in this year’s class.
He’ll now join a Spurs team that was just in the NBA Finals this past season, and he’ll provide some much-needed wing depth alongside Victor Wembanyama and guards Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. While he may not get a ton of minutes right away, given the Spurs’ status as contenders, his defensive capabilities will certainly earn him some important burn very early in his NBA career.
CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein graded the Spurs’ selection of Brown a B-. He acknowledged the defensive intensity Brown brings to a team that could use it at the wings, while also noting that his offense is very much a question mark right now. Nonetheless, the pick is considered solid as of right now.
Finkelstein’s Thoughts
“Brown's offense is unclear, but his defense and willingness to do the dirty work would fit the culture in San Antonio. If it turns out he can establish a niche on the other end, he could prove to be better than expected. The Spurs are really investing in defense in this draft cycle,” Finkelstein said.
Brown will now look to make the most of his opportunity in the NBA as he hopes to earn playing time from the get-go. After an impactful career at Duke, Brown will look to have a similar impact for a Spurs team that will be amongst the best in the NBA next season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.