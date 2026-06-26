Duke's Maliq Brown a Defensive Stash for San Antonio Spurs

Former Duke forward Maliq Brown was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, and not everyone is on board with the pick.

Brown is mostly a defensive specialist who was selected with the 44th overall pick by the Spurs out of Duke. With the Blue Devils , he spent two seasons mostly as a defensive depth piece off the bench. Last season, he averaged 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game in 36 appearances (10 starts). He played a big role in Duke’s Final Four run in 2025 and their Elite Eight run the following season.

Brown’s Defense at the Forefront

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) vie for the opening tip during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

His offense is very much a work in progress, but his defense is what made the Spurs excited enough to draft him. At 6-foot-8, 217 pounds, Brown has the ability to guard all five positions and is an exceptional defender both on the perimeter and at the basket. Prior to the draft, some were calling him the very best defender in this year’s class.

He’ll now join a Spurs team that was just in the NBA Finals this past season, and he’ll provide some much-needed wing depth alongside Victor Wembanyama and guards Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. While he may not get a ton of minutes right away, given the Spurs’ status as contenders, his defensive capabilities will certainly earn him some important burn very early in his NBA career.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein graded the Spurs’ selection of Brown a B-. He acknowledged the defensive intensity Brown brings to a team that could use it at the wings, while also noting that his offense is very much a question mark right now. Nonetheless, the pick is considered solid as of right now.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) battle for a rebound during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Finkelstein’s Thoughts

“Brown's offense is unclear, but his defense and willingness to do the dirty work would fit the culture in San Antonio. If it turns out he can establish a niche on the other end, he could prove to be better than expected. The Spurs are really investing in defense in this draft cycle,” Finkelstein said.

Brown will now look to make the most of his opportunity in the NBA as he hopes to earn playing time from the get-go. After an impactful career at Duke, Brown will look to have a similar impact for a Spurs team that will be amongst the best in the NBA next season.