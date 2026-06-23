How Scheyer Rejecting Mavericks Saved Duke Basketball's Season

Michigan’s Dusty May made headlines earlier this week when he made the stunning decision to accept the Dallas Mavericks’ head coaching position, but he wasn’t their first choice.

The Mavericks had actually reached out to Duke head coach Jon Scheyer first before reaching out to May. An offer was made to Scheyer, but he ultimately turned it down to remain with the Blue Devils for the foreseeable future. A move that represents an incredible amount of loyalty that is perhaps lacking in today’s era of college basketball.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scheyer has been a Blue Devil for most of his adult life at this point. As a player, he suited up for the Blue Devils from 2006-2010, averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists per game. As a senior in 2010, he led the Blue Devils to a 35-5 record and a National Championship trophy in the process. He led the team in scoring that season at 18.2 points per game and was named an All-American for his efforts.

Scheyer’s Coaching Career

After a brief professional playing career overseas, Scheyer returned to Durham as an assistant, holding two separate assistant positions from 2014 to 2022. He would later become Mike Krzyzewski’s successor, becoming the head coach at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As head coach, he’s maintained Duke’s reputation as an annual national title contender. He has a 124-25 record as the Blue Devils’ head coach, and has been to two Elite Eights (2025, 2026) and one Final Four (2025). His team’s have been very close to winning the national title several times since taking over, but he has yet to be able to get over the hump in the NCAA Tournament.

Scheyer Saved Duke's 2026-27 Season

On the surface, it would’ve seemed like an easy decision for Scheyer to jump ship to Dallas, especially considering that his former star Cooper Flagg is currently the franchise cornerstone for the Mavericks. However, Scheyer is more interested in keeping his Alma mater at the top of college basketball, a display of loyalty that is rarely seen nowadays.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into next season, the Blue Devils are once again set up to embark on a deep NCAA Tournament run. They have a deep roster headlined by 5-stars Deron Rippey and Cameron Williams, and are also bringing in arguably the best transfer portal player, John Blackwell. With these talents and their head coach remaining at the helm, Duke will once again be in the mix for a national title.