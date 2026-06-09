Duke's Maliq Brown Making Way on NBA Draft Boards

Duke forward Maliq Brown has been trying to improve his draft stock throughout the offseason, and he currently projects to land just outside of the first round of the draft later this summer.

Brown was a key reserve for the Blue Devils in each of the last two seasons. After transferring from Syracuse, Brown brought his high energy and defensive prowess to help make Duke a more hard-nosed defensive group. Last season as a senior, he averaged 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game to go along with 1.8 steals on his way to ACC Sixth Man of the Year.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks near TCU Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown’s Strengths

While his defense gets the most attention, his offense is still very much a work in progress, despite being a four-year college talent. He doesn’t have much of an outside shot, and doesn’t have much shot creation in his game either, which could complicate things if he hopes to earn playing time at the next level. That being said, you can’t teach the defensive skills that Brown has, which makes some believe he has true upside to grow into a more complete player one day.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward is a true defensive force that can guard all five positions and guard both the perimeter and the rim exceptionally well. After showing off that defensive stardom at Duke, Brown is now focused on the NBA Draft later this summer, where he is currently expected to be a second-round pick. If Brown is drafted, he’d likely join forwards Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans as Blue Devils from last season to end up in the NBA the following year.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball past TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft has Brown being chosen with the 36th overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. O’Connor cites some of Brown’s shortcomings — most notably on the offensive side of the ball — while also acknowledging the level of defensive intensity that he brings to the table.

O’Connor’s Prediction

“Brown guards all five positions and has both the length and IQ to anchor the defense when he's on the floor. As a 6-9 senior, he was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year and won the Lefty Driesell Award as the nation's top defender. But he struggles to shoot the ball, which will make his offensive fit a difficult one. Regardless though, his defense could be that special that his team can't help but put him on the floor,” O’Connor said.