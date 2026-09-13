Duke's Manny Diaz Clearly Fired Up After Massive Road Victory

The Duke football program has done nothing but overachieve since Manny Diaz took over as head coach.

In his first season, the Blue Devils won nine games. In his second, they won their first ACC Championship since 1989. However, after an offseason that featured a myriad of key departures, Duke entered 2026 with a ton of questions and doubt from those outside the program.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils were one of the transfer portal's biggest victims this past offseason, but Diaz's continued success in Durham was their calling card. They may have lost a ton of talent from a conference title team, but Diaz has maximized each roster he has had at Duke.

He looked to keep that trend going in 2026.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football Picks Up Huge Road Win Over Illinois

On Saturday, the Blue Devils made a big-time early statement, taking down Illinois 31-27 on the road. This was a huge opportunity for Diaz and Co. to pick up a marquee win early, and they took advantage of it.

Duke took major strides on the offensive side of the ball against the Fighting Illini, as San Jose State transfer QB Walker Eget had a major bounce-back game after a rocky Week 1 debut versus Tulane. Running back Nate Sheppard is turning into a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an offseason full of questions, Diaz seemed fired up following the Blue Devils' huge road victory over the Fighting Illini. Here's what he had to say.

"All they heard the entire offseason was about who left, who left. And almost the assertion that last year was as good as it ever could get," Diaz said. "And that they couldn't do what last year's team could do. The fact that we've already beaten two programs who last year's team couldn't beat, I think that means a lot to the guys in the locker room - even the guys who were on that team. What it shows them is the program is still developing, still elevating."

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Could Be ACC Contender Once Again

The Blue Devils are now in a position to legitimately compete in the ACC once again. Around this time last year, we were talking about a deflating 45-19 loss at home to Illinois. Now, we are talking about it as fuel for the rest of the year.

Duke also lost to Tulane in New Orleans last season. Diaz is once again making the most of what he has, and he looks to lead the Blue Devils to success for the third straight year.