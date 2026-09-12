Duke Confidence Meter: How I Feel About QB Position Against Illinois
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The Duke Blue Devils have a prime opportunity to take down a marquee opponent early in the season.
Duke will head to Champaign to take on 1-0 Illinois (3:30 pm ET, FS1) this Saturday. Both programs are coming off fairly convincing opening victories, and both will meet Power Conference foes for the first time this season.
Following Week 1, the biggest question mark on the Duke roster is probably the quarterback position. The wide receivers could fall into that category, but QB play greatly affected the production the receivers could've had in Duke's 17-3 win over Tulane last weekend.
Heading into Week 2, Walker Eget must take a step forward.
Duke QB Confidence Level Heading Into Week 2: 6/10
San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was always expected to win the starting quarterback job for the Blue Devils, despite a fall camp battle with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, but it only took one week for the discussion to potentially arise once again.
As we have discussed throughout the week, Eget simply was not good enough against the Green Wave. He finished 13-of-26 (50%) passing for 131 yards and missed multiple receivers for big plays, including back-to-back touchdown throws to Jeremiah Hasley in the red zone late in the first half.
However, Eget deserves patience from Duke fans after undergoing offseason surgery and missing the spring. Still, that cannot be a defense forever, and Eget must show at least some improvement this week.
When Mahan appeared early in the fourth quarter against Tulane (granted he didn't throw a pass on this drive), he was met with cheers. When Eget returned after a few plays, it seemed like there were some "boos" in his direction.
However, Eget has the talent. He still has the big arm and can throw the deep ball. He looked rusty and uncomfortable against Tulane, but after a strenuous offseason, a week to shake off the rust in a game where the Blue Devils dominated with the ground game is fine.
Going forward, Duke likely will not be able to consistently win games by riding star running back Nate Sheppard, although he should remain the focal point of the offense all year. Eget has to move the sticks and at least make the passing game a consistent threat.
Again, Eget has the talent, as he showed in his two seasons as a starter with the Spartans. I feel fairly confident he can make strides this week and establish some sort of rhythm, but there's no doubt there will be pressure on him with Mahan awaiting on the sidelines.
What Are the Chances Duke Makes a QB Change Against Illinois?
I expect Eget to take a step forward and prove himself as Duke's 2026 starting quarterback. However, if he looks disheveled once again and the Blue Devils keep the game tight, Manny Diaz giving Mahan a chance isn't out of the question.
I would personally be surprised if Eget is subbed out for poor play against the Fighting Illini, but if it's late and a close game, and Eget struggles to move the sticks, changing things up could be in the cards.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine