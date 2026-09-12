Duke Confidence Meter: How I Feel About QB Position Against Illinois

The Duke Blue Devils have a prime opportunity to take down a marquee opponent early in the season.

Duke will head to Champaign to take on 1-0 Illinois (3:30 pm ET, FS1) this Saturday. Both programs are coming off fairly convincing opening victories, and both will meet Power Conference foes for the first time this season.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Week 1, the biggest question mark on the Duke roster is probably the quarterback position. The wide receivers could fall into that category, but QB play greatly affected the production the receivers could've had in Duke's 17-3 win over Tulane last weekend.

Heading into Week 2, Walker Eget must take a step forward.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) looks for a route after a hand off from Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke QB Confidence Level Heading Into Week 2: 6/10

San Jose State transfer Walker Eget was always expected to win the starting quarterback job for the Blue Devils, despite a fall camp battle with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, but it only took one week for the discussion to potentially arise once again.

As we have discussed throughout the week, Eget simply was not good enough against the Green Wave. He finished 13-of-26 (50%) passing for 131 yards and missed multiple receivers for big plays, including back-to-back touchdown throws to Jeremiah Hasley in the red zone late in the first half.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Eget deserves patience from Duke fans after undergoing offseason surgery and missing the spring. Still, that cannot be a defense forever, and Eget must show at least some improvement this week.

When Mahan appeared early in the fourth quarter against Tulane (granted he didn't throw a pass on this drive), he was met with cheers. When Eget returned after a few plays, it seemed like there were some "boos" in his direction.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Eget has the talent. He still has the big arm and can throw the deep ball. He looked rusty and uncomfortable against Tulane, but after a strenuous offseason, a week to shake off the rust in a game where the Blue Devils dominated with the ground game is fine.

Going forward, Duke likely will not be able to consistently win games by riding star running back Nate Sheppard, although he should remain the focal point of the offense all year. Eget has to move the sticks and at least make the passing game a consistent threat.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Eget has the talent, as he showed in his two seasons as a starter with the Spartans. I feel fairly confident he can make strides this week and establish some sort of rhythm, but there's no doubt there will be pressure on him with Mahan awaiting on the sidelines.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Are the Chances Duke Makes a QB Change Against Illinois?

I expect Eget to take a step forward and prove himself as Duke's 2026 starting quarterback. However, if he looks disheveled once again and the Blue Devils keep the game tight, Manny Diaz giving Mahan a chance isn't out of the question.

I would personally be surprised if Eget is subbed out for poor play against the Fighting Illini, but if it's late and a close game, and Eget struggles to move the sticks, changing things up could be in the cards.