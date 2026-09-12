3 Winners, 2 Losers From Duke Thrilling Win Over Illinois

The Duke football program picked up a massive victory on Saturday, taking down Illinois 31-27 on the road. Head coach Manny Diaz is now in position to overachieve for the third season in a row.

Given Duke's upcoming opponents, picking off the Fighting Illini on the road puts the Blue Devils in position to make some noise in the ACC going forward. Let's go over some key winners and losers from a major early victory.

Winners

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Pat Farrell (52) brings down Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

Walker Eget had to be helped off the field with an injury late in the fourth quarter, but he was able to come back in on the next possession. I am putting him in the "winners" category because of how impressed I was with his performance on Saturday.

After a lackluster debut in Week 1, there was certainly some pressure on Eget to make strides to keep his starting job safe. He did just that.

The San Jose State transfer looked poised, organized, and comfortable in the pocket. He wasn't perfect. He wasn't a superstar. But he was exactly what Duke needed him to be to keep it in the game. Eget deserved patience from fans, and he delivered in Week 2. Ideally, his injury isn't serious.

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats safety Tory Spears (12) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

WR Jonah Burton

We are now two weeks into the 2026 season, and it seems like Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton is this team's top wideout. I will put a hand up, as I didn't discuss him much as a potential weapon throughout the summer and fall camp, but he has consistently delivered.

Burton was the team's leading receiver for the second week in a row, finishing with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Fighting Illini.

Sep 6, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) can’t make a catch as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (12) defends him during the second half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

CB Evan Smith

Northwestern transfer Evan Smith hasn't seen the field much this season, but he made arguably the biggest play of the game, picking off Illinois QB Katin Houser in the fourth quarter.

The two transfer DBs who have seen the most time are Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, but Smith made the most of his time on the field today.

Losers

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Penn transfer Jared Richardson seemed widely expected to be the Blue Devils' top wide receiver in 2026, and for the second week in a row, he was a total non-factor.

Richardson is still waiting for his first catch as a member of the Duke program. After a four-year career with the Quakers that tallied nearly 200 catches for over 2,500 yards and almost 30 touchdowns, it's been a slow start for Richardson in Durham.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) can't make this catch on a pass from Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anyone on Collin Dixon

I won't point out anyone in Duke's secondary, because Illinois star receiver Collin Dixon made several Blue Devils pay today. We had talked about Dixon as the Illini's biggest receiving threat.

Granted, the Blue Devils did a fantastic job taking him out of the game in the second half, and Loud made a fantastic play on Dixon with under three minutes left to give Duke the ball back. Dixon finished the outing with 11 catches for 166 yards and three scores.