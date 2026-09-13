Blue Devil Brief: Eget Shines, What Road Illinois Win Means
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The Duke football program picked up a massive victory on Saturday.
The Blue Devils traveled to Champaign and took down Illinois, 31-27. This is a huge statement from head coach Manny Diaz's club and puts the Blue Devils in pole position to make some noise in the ACC once again.
Compared to Duke's season-opening victory over Tulane, it was a totally different script. The defense had its struggles for the majority of the contest, but the offense was fluid and consistent, and it did what it had to do to keep the Blue Devils in the mix.
An early road win over a formidable Big Ten opponent completely shifts the expectations for Duke in 2026. Let's break down the victory.
QB Walker Eget
Our postgame discussion has to start with Walker Eget. He wasn't necessarily a superstar and didn't make a ton of highlight plays, but he did everything Duke needed him to do.
Heading into this game, there was some real pressure on Eget to show improvement after a weak debut against Tulane. We had said earlier this week that in a game like this, where it became an offensive battle, if Eget was the reason Duke couldn't stay in contention, his starting job could certainly be in jeopardy.
Under pressure, Eget shined against the Fighting Illini.
The San Jose State transfer looked light-years more comfortable in the pocket and displayed confidence that didn't seem there in Week 1. He finished the outing 15-of-21 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
He did have to be helped off the field late in the fourth quarter after seemingly injuring the leg or knee he was wearing a brace on, so ideally that is nothing serious. Eget was able to come back into the game on the next possession,
Regardless, this was a fantastic bounce-back performance from Duke's starting QB.
Nate Sheppard for Heisman?
Call me crazy, but through two weeks of the regular season, Duke star running back Nate Sheppard could legitimately be in the Heisman Trophy discussion.
Against Illinois, the sophomore tallied 24 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, and another five receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Through the Blue Devils' first two games of the season, Sheppard has totaled 434 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. He might become the most productive running back in college football.
The way Sheppard makes breaking tackles look so easy is unbelievably impressive, and he is turning into a legitimate high-end NFL Draft prospect in 2028.
Now, what will keep echoing throughout the 2026 season is that Diaz and Co. must prioritize keeping Sheppard around after this year. It wouldn't be surprising if he had big-time offers from marquee programs after his freshman year, but it's safe to say that will be the case after 2026.
Sheppard is one heck of a 3-star find for Duke, and he once again carried the team offensively.
Jonah Burton Emerging As Duke’s WR1
For the second week in a row, Penn transfer Jared Richardson did not log a catch. Richardson seemed to be the favorite heading into the year to be the Blue Devils' top wideout, but it's been Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton taking the reins so far this year.
Burton was Duke's leading receiver for the second straight game, notching four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. He has clearly established a connection with Eget and should remain a threat in the offense.
Sheppard still carried the Blue Devils offensively in Week 2, but the difference this time around was that he wasn't the only source of offense. Against the Fighting Illini, Duke's pass catchers tallied 15 catches for 206 yards and three scores, a vastly better output than in Week 1. Six different Blue Devils caught a pass.
Duke took major strides this week offensively, and Blue Devil Nation should be extremely excited going forward.
Evan Smith Makes Most of Opportunity
Duke's transfer defensive backs have earned meaningful playing time, but the clear leaders are Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, who seem to be the Blue Devils' starting cornerbacks. However, it was Northwestern transfer Evan Smith who made arguably the play of the game.
Smith hasn't seen a ton of time on the field this season, but in the few snaps he got in Champaign, he took advantage. Smith picked off Illinois quarterback Katin Houser in the fourth quarter in what was a major turning point in the contest. Smith might not be a regular contributor this season, but he made a huge play at a crucial moment in Week 2.
Why This Win Matters
Obviously, taking down a Big Ten opponent on the road is a big deal. However, this win was especially important for the Blue Devils because of what lies ahead.
Over Duke's next four games, it will host Stanford, host William & Mary, take on Georgia Tech on the road, and host North Carolina. All four of those games are winnable, meaning stealing one from the Fighting Illini on the road could easily mean a 5-1 or 6-0 start for Duke.
Diaz has only exceeded expectations since he arrived in Durham, and an early premiere win like this opens the door for another stellar campaign.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine