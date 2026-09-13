Blue Devil Brief: Eget Shines, What Road Illinois Win Means

The Duke football program picked up a massive victory on Saturday.

The Blue Devils traveled to Champaign and took down Illinois, 31-27. This is a huge statement from head coach Manny Diaz's club and puts the Blue Devils in pole position to make some noise in the ACC once again.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compared to Duke's season-opening victory over Tulane, it was a totally different script. The defense had its struggles for the majority of the contest, but the offense was fluid and consistent, and it did what it had to do to keep the Blue Devils in the mix.

An early road win over a formidable Big Ten opponent completely shifts the expectations for Duke in 2026. Let's break down the victory.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) poses the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

Our postgame discussion has to start with Walker Eget. He wasn't necessarily a superstar and didn't make a ton of highlight plays, but he did everything Duke needed him to do.

Heading into this game, there was some real pressure on Eget to show improvement after a weak debut against Tulane. We had said earlier this week that in a game like this, where it became an offensive battle, if Eget was the reason Duke couldn't stay in contention, his starting job could certainly be in jeopardy.

Under pressure, Eget shined against the Fighting Illini.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Jose State transfer looked light-years more comfortable in the pocket and displayed confidence that didn't seem there in Week 1. He finished the outing 15-of-21 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

He did have to be helped off the field late in the fourth quarter after seemingly injuring the leg or knee he was wearing a brace on, so ideally that is nothing serious. Eget was able to come back into the game on the next possession,

Regardless, this was a fantastic bounce-back performance from Duke's starting QB.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard for Heisman?

Call me crazy, but through two weeks of the regular season, Duke star running back Nate Sheppard could legitimately be in the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Against Illinois, the sophomore tallied 24 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, and another five receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Through the Blue Devils' first two games of the season, Sheppard has totaled 434 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. He might become the most productive running back in college football.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammates against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way Sheppard makes breaking tackles look so easy is unbelievably impressive, and he is turning into a legitimate high-end NFL Draft prospect in 2028.

Now, what will keep echoing throughout the 2026 season is that Diaz and Co. must prioritize keeping Sheppard around after this year. It wouldn't be surprising if he had big-time offers from marquee programs after his freshman year, but it's safe to say that will be the case after 2026.

Sheppard is one heck of a 3-star find for Duke, and he once again carried the team offensively.

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats safety Tory Spears (12) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jonah Burton Emerging As Duke’s WR1

For the second week in a row, Penn transfer Jared Richardson did not log a catch. Richardson seemed to be the favorite heading into the year to be the Blue Devils' top wideout, but it's been Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton taking the reins so far this year.

Burton was Duke's leading receiver for the second straight game, notching four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. He has clearly established a connection with Eget and should remain a threat in the offense.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard still carried the Blue Devils offensively in Week 2, but the difference this time around was that he wasn't the only source of offense. Against the Fighting Illini, Duke's pass catchers tallied 15 catches for 206 yards and three scores, a vastly better output than in Week 1. Six different Blue Devils caught a pass.

Duke took major strides this week offensively, and Blue Devil Nation should be extremely excited going forward.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Smith Makes Most of Opportunity

Duke's transfer defensive backs have earned meaningful playing time, but the clear leaders are Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, who seem to be the Blue Devils' starting cornerbacks. However, it was Northwestern transfer Evan Smith who made arguably the play of the game.

Smith hasn't seen a ton of time on the field this season, but in the few snaps he got in Champaign, he took advantage. Smith picked off Illinois quarterback Katin Houser in the fourth quarter in what was a major turning point in the contest. Smith might not be a regular contributor this season, but he made a huge play at a crucial moment in Week 2.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This Win Matters

Obviously, taking down a Big Ten opponent on the road is a big deal. However, this win was especially important for the Blue Devils because of what lies ahead.

Over Duke's next four games, it will host Stanford, host William & Mary, take on Georgia Tech on the road, and host North Carolina. All four of those games are winnable, meaning stealing one from the Fighting Illini on the road could easily mean a 5-1 or 6-0 start for Duke.

Diaz has only exceeded expectations since he arrived in Durham, and an early premiere win like this opens the door for another stellar campaign.