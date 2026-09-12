Blue Devil Nation Erupts Following Massive Road Victory Over Illinois

The Duke Blue Devils have officially made a major statement.

On Saturday, Duke picked off Big Ten foe Illinois, 31-27, on the road. The Blue Devils are now 2-0 on the season, and with several very winnable games coming up, a 5-1 or even 6-0 start for head coach Manny Diaz's club is not out of the question.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Pat Farrell (52) brings down Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The script almost felt like a complete flip from the Blue Devils' Week 1 victory over Tulane. The offense looked like a well-oiled machine, while the defense struggled in the first half.

Nonetheless, Diaz and Co. have now taken advantage of a massive early-season opportunity and could once again become a major threat in the ACC. On both sides of the ball, there were a ton of positives to take away for Duke.

Obviously, Blue Devil Nation has expressed its excitement after Duke's critical win.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

Walker Eget was fantastic in Week 2 for the Blue Devils. Leading up to the road bout with the Fighting Illini, we discussed how fans should be patient with Eget after a not-so-great debut for the San Jose State transfer against Tulane. However, that defense could only be used for so long. He had pressure on him to deliver, and that he did.

Duke QBs vs Tulane & Illinois:



Darian Mensah: 0-2



Walker Eget 2-0



That’s all. — Bentley (@BentleyWeeks) September 12, 2026

GET READY TO LEARN WALKER EGET LITTLE BUDDY — Evil Bijan 👿 (@NosniboR_najiB) September 12, 2026

Eget didn't take over the game, and he wasn't a superstar. He was exactly what Duke needed him to be: a game manager who could get the offense in a rhythm and move the sticks efficiently.

Walker Eget did what that fraud Mensah couldnt do….beat tulane or illinois! — Dillon (@Dfain4) September 12, 2026

This is the Walker Eget Duke needed, good first half — Joussy (@JoussyB) September 12, 2026

Eget finished 15-of-21 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He did have to be helped off the field late in the fourth quarter, but was able to come back in on the next possession.

RB Nate Sheppard

What a huge win for Duke. Eget looked MILES better than in week One.



And Nate Sheppard is the best back in the country - argue with a wall. — Brandon (@bwstanley26) September 12, 2026

Nate Sheppard - Heisman! — Sam (@BleedinDukeBlue) September 12, 2026

Nate Sheppard could legitimately become the most productive running back in college football. Against the Illini, the star sophomore went for 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and five catches for 41 yards and another two scores.

Give Nate Sheppard the Heisman already man. @DukeFOOTBALL — Flureish (@flureish) September 12, 2026

Someone get Nate Sheppard an Advil — BryceHarperSZN (@j_coop131) September 12, 2026

Sheppard has put his name on the map, and Duke fans are thankful to have him.

Collin Dixon Presents Issues

Bunch of Illinois Hall of Famers on the field… Collin Dixon next? — Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) September 12, 2026

Illinois star wide receiver Collin Dixon was a problem for Duke's secondary, but the Blue Devils did a good job of taking him out of the equation in the second half.

Dixon had a career day, totaling 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, but Duke did a good job of limiting his impact in the second half.

KYON LOUD breaks up the pass to Collin Dixon. Duke takes over. — Section 17 Media (@Section17Media) September 12, 2026