Social Media Explodes After Duke's Wild Week 10 Game
The Duke Blue Devils traveled down to Death Valley to take on their ACC rival, the Clemson Tigers, in Week 10. Duke headed to Death Valley, coming off a bye week and looking to get back on the winning side of things. They wanted to show that they made the proper adjustments heading into this game and that they could bounce back once again. It was going to be a good one for this team because it is never easy going to Death Valley in front of that crowd and winning a game.
Coming into Week 10, Duke head coach Manny Diaz was confident that his team could find its rhythm again and bounce back. Even after the last showing on the field was not good for this team, the players also had a lot of momentum going into Week 10.
Social Media Reacts to Duke's Crazy Week 10 game in Death Valley
Here’s video of Duke’s opening drive touchdown … Clemson nickelback Misun Kelley just gets beat
AWESOME first quarter in the Clemson/Duke game! 28 points!!! Halfway to the over with 3 quarters to go!!
Another near interception for the Clemson defense on Duke QB Darian Mensah -- this time, it's the other starting CB Avieon Terrell who jumps the route. Tigers getting in position for turnovers but not finishing
Duke left points on the field and Clemson picked em up and tied the game!
Duke-Clemson is a 95/100 on the fun meter right now. One of the most enjoyable first halves of any college football game this year. 28-28 going into the break.
Duke-Clemson is out of control right now.
Darian Mensah connects with Que’Sean Brown for a 43-yard TD right before the end of the half.
Duke and Clemson are locked in a good one, tied 28-28.
Duke vs Clemson (70 points total with 3 minutes left in the 3rd )
Defense is a suggestion in this Clemson-Duke game.
Duke and Clemson at noon on a random Saturday in November
If you’re not watching the Duke vs Clemson game you’re missing a good one
Duke takes advantage of the penalty and scores from three yards out. The Blue Devils will try to settle in on this play with a two-point try ... and they convert as the Clemson fans erupt in boos directed at the officials.
Duke leads 46-45, but there are 40 seconds remaining
"DUKE BEATS CLEMSON AT MEMORIAL STADIUM FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1980"
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE