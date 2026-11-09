Duke's Manny Diaz Makes Case for Nate Sheppard Heisman Push

Nate Sheppard is pretty good at football.

The Duke Blue Devils are cruising. They have won three games in a row, including their last two games by a combined score of 88-5. Duke improved to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in ACC action with a 41-3 win in Raleigh over NC State this past weekend.

Manny Diaz and his staff have this program right back in the thick of things in the ACC, but Duke now gears up for its toughest test of the year: facing former quarterback Darian Mensah No. 5 Miami on the road.

Duke has been stellar offensively over the last two weeks, and Sheppard is leading the way.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Makes Nate Sheppard's Heisman Trophy Case

Sheppard has been one of the most productive players in college football this season, and his value to his team rivals that of any player in the country. Against the Wolfpack, Sheppard went for 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, averaging over 12 yards a try. This performance comes on the heels of a five-touchdown outing against Boston College the weekend before.

This season, the Louisiana native ranks second in the country in rushing yards (1,189), third in rushing touchdowns (17), fourth in total attempts (191), and is averaging 6.2 yards per carry, which is fifth among running backs with at least 150 total attempts.

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Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sheppard is fueling winning, and Duke has won its last two games in a big way. The sophomore has been in the Heisman Trophy discussion for a good part of the regular season, but his production as of late has to bump him up the list. Eight rushing touchdowns and over 300 yards on 38 total attempts is ridiculous; it means even more when it's leading to lopsided wins for your team.

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Duke's big win over NC State, Diaz was asked whether Sheppard should be in the Heisman Trophy discussion.

"There's no question. I mean again, how many times can we say it? A team knows that the No. 1 thing you have to do against Duke is stop No. 20...200 yards, three touchdowns again. You know, everybody's playing great around him. Offensive line, tight ends are doing a great job blocking, and I thought Walker [Eget] was really in control of the offense today," Diaz said.

"Our passing offense is getting better and better, but Nate is the straw that stirs the drink. And in my mind, he is absolutely one of the best players in the country."

Duke Has Chance To Make Big Statement

The Blue Devils reemerged in AP Poll talks, as they were just outside the poll, looking in. However, a win in Coral Gables next weekend would undoubtedly put a number next to Duke's name for the first time since 2023.

Duke is playing the best all-around football it has all year, and it's got a perfect chance to make a huge statement this weekend against a vulnerable Hurricanes club. It's a tall task, but given the way it is playing right now, Duke looks like it can beat anybody.