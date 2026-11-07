3 Instant Takeaways From Duke Football's One-Sided Win Over NC State

Duke football rolled to its third straight win, taking down NC State 41-3.

The game was unfortunately hampered by a few very scary injuries, but the Blue Devils walked away with a victory. Let's go over a few quick observations.

Nate Sheppard Heisman Push Continues

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another day, another Nate Sheppard masterclass.

The elite sophomore reignited his Heisman Trophy case last week, rushing for five touchdowns against Boston College. He didn't slow down whatsoever against NC State this afternoon, notching over 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns before the third quarter was even over.

There's not much left to say about the Louisiana native. He's performing like the best running back in college football, is leading the charge for a Duke football team that is winning games in dominant fashion, and is proving he might be the most valuable player in the sport.

Sheppard deserves to be a Heisman Trophy candidate, but he's letting his stellar play do the talking. With numbers like this, it's nearly impossible to leave him out of the real discussion any longer.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) during a play in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Transfer CBs Make Plays, Defense Shines

The Blue Devils played another great game defensively. Last weekend against Boston College, they allowed just two points, preventing the Eagles from finding any sort of offensive rhythm. Duke kept that energy in Raleigh this afternoon, as quarterback CJ Bailey and the Wolfpack couldn't find much green grass.

Duke was fantastic on third down and played as a cohesive unit. However, transfer cornerbacks Dylan Flowers and Kyon Loud also made some big plays, and they deserve some recognition. The cornerback room was one of the bigger questions on the team heading into the year, but Flowers (Western Kentucky) and Loud (Montana) have really stepped up consistently.

Duke has been the best second-half defense in college football this year, and its secondary has been a big reason why. Over the last couple of weeks, the Blue Devils have taken a step forward in the trenches, but the transfer defensive backs for Manny Diaz and Jonathan Patke have been impressive most of the time this year.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz (center) celebrates with players after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue Devils Keep Momentum Rolling Before Premier Bout

Duke could not look much better as it heads into the most daunting test of its 2026 schedule: a road game against No. 1 Miami next weekend.

The Blue Devils will enter Coral Gables as winners of their last three games, and two of them by pretty lopsided margins. Now, the Hurricanes are miles ahead of any opponent Duke has faced this season, but fans couldn't have asked for much more from the Blue Devils in the weeks leading up to this.

Who knows? Maybe Diaz and his crew can shock the world against the top team in the sport.