2026 Heisman Trophy Odds: CJ Carr Skyrockets into Top Spot; Devon Dampier Enters Race After Utah’s Win vs. BYU

The 2026 Heisman Trophy race is heating up, and there’s a new favorite to win the award after Week 10 of the season.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr guided the Fighting Irish to a win over the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night, jumping him up the odds board and ahead of both Darian Mensah and Jeremiah Smith, who had been favored to win this award earlier in the season.

Last week, I mentioned Carr as the best value on the board in the Heisman odds since the Fighting Irish were favored at home over Miami. Now, Carr has gone all the way up to +150 to win the Heisman while both Mensah and Smith have fallen back to +320.

That movement also comes after Malachi Toney (ankle) underwent surgery last week that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season. The Miami star receiver was third in the Heisman odds before the surgery on his ankle, and his injury has opened the door for two new players to enter the top five in the odds: Utah’s Devon Dampier and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker.

The Heisman race is far from over with several regular-season games remaining, but Carr has put himself in position to win with the Fighting Irish facing a relatively easy schedule the rest of the regular season.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds and a few players to watch in this market ahead of Week 11 of the 2026 season.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

CJ Carr: +150

Darian Mensah: +320

Jeremiah Smith: +320

Devon Dampier: +1400

Drew Mestemaker: +1700

Gunner Stockton: +2000

Keelon Russell: +2700

LaNorris Sellers: +5500

Nate Sheppard: +8000

No other player has shorter than +10000 odds to win the Heisman this season.

CJ Carr Now Favored to Win the Heisman Trophy

Carr not only led Notre Dame to a win in Week 10, but he played a great game against a Miami team that had not lost yet this season.

The Notre Dame quarterback threw for 319 yards and three scores, completing 72.5 percent of his passes in the victory. He’s now thrown for 2,168 yards, 21 scores and one interception while also adding 89 yards and three scores on the ground.

The fact that the Fighting Irish have a win over Miami under their belt and are likely a lock for the College Football Playoff (barring a loss) bodes really well for Carr’s Heisman chances.

Darian Mensah Falling in Latest Heisman Odds

After finally taking the top spot in the Heisman odds last week, Mensah did not do enough to remain in that spot after Miami’s loss to Notre Dame.

Even with Toney out, Mensah threw for 276 yards and three scores against Notre Dame, but he also had a crucial interception in the second half. This season, Mensah has thrown for 2,701 yards, 28 scores and just two picks, but losing his one big game in the regular season is going to hurt his Heisman case.

Mensah may need a loss by Notre Dame or multiple bad games from Carr to re-take the top spot in this market.

Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman Odds Tank After Ohio State’s Loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ season may be over with Julian Sayin injured, as they lost badly to Oregon in Week 10 and are facing an uphill battle to make the College Football Playoff.

Smith finished Saturday’s game with seven catches for 133 yards and a score, giving him 1,200 receiving yards and 14 scores in the 2026 season.

I don’t think there should be any doubt that Smith is the best player in college football, and there may still be some value in him at +320. However, the fact that the Buckeyes are likely out of the playoff race could ding his case in the eyes of some voters. Smith has dropped from an odds-on favorite all the way down to this +320 price since Sayin was injured.

Devon Dampier Enters Top 5 in Heisman Odds

The Utah Utes have a case to be the No. 1 team in the country after beating BYU on Saturday to remain undefeated, and that has vaulted quarterback Devon Dampier into the No. 4 spot in the Heisman odds.

This season, Dampier has completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 2,053 yards, 20 scores and seven picks. He’s also added 103 carries for 480 yards and seven scores on the ground.

A true dual-threat quarterback, Dampier had two rushing and two passing scores in Week 10, and the Utes are in a prime spot to make the CFB Playoff out of the Big 12. He likely deserves more consideration than this price suggests in the Heisman conversation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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