Duke March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent, and Path To Final Four
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The 2026 NCAA Tournament is officially underway, and the Duke Blue Devils are gearing up to hunt their sixth National Championship in program history and first under head coach Jon Scheyer. Duke is entering the NCAA Tournament on an 11-game win streak, winning the ACC regular season and Tournament Championships.
Since Duke took down Michigan 68-63 in Washington, D.C. in late February, it remained in control of its own destiny in terms of earning the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness. The Blue Devils took care of business and now will enter the big dance as the team to beat.
Duke Earns Top Overall Seed
As expected, Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke is currently the No. 1 team in the NCAA NET Rankings, the AP Poll, and at KenPom. The Blue Devils also ended the regular season with an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 teams, the most of any club in college basketball this season and tied for the most in a season in the AP Poll era.
Scheyer's squad currently sits at 16-2 in Quadrant 1 games and 22-2 across the first two quadrants, owning more Quad 1 wins than any other team in the nation.
NCAA Tournament First Round Schedule
The Round of 64 will take place from March 19-21. Duke will face its Round of 64 opponent on March 19 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.
Duke's First Round Opponent
In the Round of 64, 1-seed Duke will face 16-seed Siena. The Saints defeated Merrimack 64-54 in the MAAC Championship game to earn an automatic bid to the big dance.
Siena enters the NCAA Tournament with a 23-11 overall record and a 13-7 record in league play. This is the trip to March Madness for the Saints since 2010.
Top Five Seeds in East Region
1-seed: Duke
2-seed: UConn
3-seed: Michigan State
4-seed: Kansas
5-seed: St. John's
Duke's Path to the Final Four
Interestingly enough, the Blue Devils have faced two of the top five seeds in their region, Michigan State and Kansas, and beat both of them. Additionally, Louisville is the 6-seed in the East Region, which Duke has also taken down twice.
The East Region is led by defense, as all top five seeds rank highly in defensive rating. Duke is the No. 2 team in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. However, each of the other fop five seeds in the region ranks inside the top 15 nationally in that same metric.
Although, none of the other top five seeds in the Blue Devils' region rank inside the top 20 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Duke is clearly the most complete team in its region, ranked No. 4 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, and will have a target on its back from the Round of 64.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.