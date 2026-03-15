Duke Now Knows Its Ceiling Wasn't Shrunk by Injuries

The Duke basketball program took a major hit entering the ACC Tournament, as two starters, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster, were both ruled out for the entirety of the event with foot injuries. On such a young squad, that depleting veteran presence could have become a major factor.

Aside from the lack of experience in the rotation due to the injuries, the Blue Devils don't boast a ton of depth at the point guard or center spots. Defensively, they overwhelm opponents with length and switchability at every position on the floor, but in terms of the true positional IQ, that became a hole.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer and senior Maliq Brown still in the lineup, Duke had some leeway down low. However, the keys to the backcourt were handed to freshman Cayden Boozer, with practically the entirety of the load falling on him.

Boozer is a fantastic player, but having a rookie run the show offensively when he hasn't been in that position all year can be a daunting task.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer Looked Flustered Early

The first contest where Boozer was the leader of the offense without Foster was in the Blue Devils' ACC Tournament Quarterfinals contest against 8-seed Florida State. Duke put together one of its worst defensive performances all year, and Boozer looked a bit flustered.

In a nail-biting 80-79 victory for Duke, it allowed the Seminoles to shoot 52% from the field and 11-of-28 (39%) from three. The 79 points Duke allowed was the first time it allowed 70 or more in a game since Feb 7.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) defends Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boozer himself went for nine points, an assist, and two turnovers on 3-of-10 (30%) shooting from the floor and 0-of-5 shooting from three. As expected, after the 6'4" point guard's underwhelming performance and a close call against FSU, questions arised into if Duke's ceiling without Foster was significantly lower, and Boozer didn't have the play to change that.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes up for a dunk against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boozer Proves He Can Run the Show

However, it didn't take long for Boozer to get comfortable and prove that the Blue Devils can be just as dominant with him as the leader in the backcourt. Following the quarterfinals, Duke consecutively defeated 5-seed Clemson 73-61, then 2-seed Virginia 74-70 to win the ACC Tournament.

Across those two games, Boozer tallied career-highs in scoring in two consecutive games with 16 in each to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, and five turnovers combined on 12-of-24 (50%) shooting from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from the perimeter.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He also played all 40 minutes in the tournament championship against the Cavaliers.

In the semifinals and tournament title game, Boozer looked poised and ready to go. Duke will likely have to play at least its first three NCAA Tournament games without Foster, if not more, making it crucial for Boozer to play at an elite level.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers forward Jake Wahlin (10) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The rookie showed he can keep this team afloat as the Blue Devils surge for their sixth National Championship.