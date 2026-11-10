How Duke Football Defense Can Lead Potential Upset Bid

The Duke football program is on a big-time roll, but it's got its most daunting matchup of the 2026 season on deck against No. 5 Miami (8-1, 6-0).

Over the last two games, Duke outscored Boston College and NC State 88-5. Star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard has gone for over 300 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in that span. Defensively, Duke is playing as well-rounded as it has all year. Simply put, it has been complete domination for the Blue Devils over the last few weeks.

It's a tall task, but Manny Diaz and his program have a chance to do something special this weekend in Coral Gables.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Defense Leading Charge for Dominant Duke Stretch

The Blue Devils are getting contributions from everywhere on both sides of the ball, but defensively, they have looked great. Duke hasn't allowed a single touchdown over the last two games and has allowed just five total points in that same span. Additionally, the Blue Devils have held their opponents scoreless in six of their last eight quarters on the field.

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Duke currently ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense (13.0 points allowed per game), 11th in total yards allowed per game (282.1), and 12th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (95.6). The Blue Devils have taken a big step forward on the defensive side of the ball in 2026, and it's playing a big role in winning, especially in the fashion Duke has won as of late.

Now, it will face a Miami offense that leads the country in points per game (45.0). It's a heck of a matchup, but also a perfect opportunity for the Blue Devils to make a big statement. After Duke's 41-3 win over NC State this past weekend, Diaz talked about the defensive line and its contributions.

"I think our formula has been pretty true over the last few weeks, is that we don't give up explosive plays. We've been hard to run the ball against, and then we've been dominant on possession downs."

Duke Faces Daunting End to Regular Season

The Blue Devils held the Wolfpack to 32 rushing yards on 25 carries (1.3 yards per attempt) and 3-of-14 on third down. Miami isn't the only big-time opponent Duke will face to end the regular season, and its defense will have to continue being extremely impactful.

Diaz and Co. will end the year against Miami, Clemson (6-3, 4-2 ACC) at home, and at No. 11 Wake Forest (8-1, 5-1 ACC). It's the toughest stretch of the year for the Blue Devils, but a few more wins could mean a high ceiling for 2026.