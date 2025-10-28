How Duke’s Top Freshman Matched Up Against Tennessee’s Best
The Duke Blue Devils took on the Tennessee Volunteers of the SEC in their final tune-up game before the start of their season this past Sunday. It was a game that tested this Duke team, which has a lot of talented freshmen players.
It was good to see the Blue Devils going up against a top team in College Basketball. That is what head coach Jon Scheyer wanted this offseason. It gives him a chance to see the chemistry his team has with one another against a team in the country.
This season for Duke, it is going for it all. They want to win it after getting so close last season, but they know there are certain goals and steps they have to take before they get there.
Duke will likely be led all season by one of the best freshmen, if not one of the best players in all of college basketball, in Cameron Boozer. Boozer was a top recruit coming out of high school, and now he is looking to take it all in and be the best he can be for this program.
Boozer got a chance to show that against Tennessee on Sunday and against another top player in college basketball. He faced off against top freshman Nate Ament. That was one battle everyone has their eye on in this game.
"Duke's Cameron Boozer and Tennessee's Nate Ament were both ranked as top-five recruits in the country by every major surface, and as two talented power forward types, they got to match up on Sunday night," said Bill Heyen of The Sporting News.
The final stats for Boozer:
- 24 points
- 23 rebounds
- 6 assists
- 2 blocks
- 1 steal
- 7-20 FG
- 1-3 3FG
- 9-11 FT
Ament just didn't end up being as good at getting to the line.
The final line for Ament:
- 14 points
- 10 rebounds
- 5-19 FG
- 0-5 3FG
- 4-6 FT
It's good for these star freshmen to get a matchup like this early, both against one another and also against a top-end opponent. It can only make them better for the regular season.
This is going to be two players that has college basketball buzzing this season. And down the line, they could meet up once again. These two teams are looking to have a deep run this season. For Duke, they will now get ready for their regular season. Getting back to practice and creating more chemistry.
