Where Duke's Star Ranks Heading into the New Season

The Duke Blue Devils have a top-talented roster going into the new season. Here is one of their stars, and we were ranked among the best in College Basketball.

Michael Canelo

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are going to be a top team not only in the ACC but in all of College Basketball next season. They are bringing in a great team that is going to be heavily loaded once again with a lot of talented freshmen.

Then what is going to make this team better is that they are returning a lot of players from last season's team, who will play a huge factor this season. That is something we have not seen much of from Duke. This group has the chance to do something special.

They still have to go out there and prove it. They all know that, and head coach Jon Scheyer knows he has to put his players in the best position to be successful all season long. That is something he and his coaching staff do very well.

It is amazing how much this program has retained there dominance under Scheyer. He is getting up there with the best coaches in the game, and he is looking to add his first National Championship this season.

A player that he has brought in and is going to be amazing for this program is freshman Cameron Boozer. He is going to be one of the best players in college basketball this season, and it will not surprise anyone if Boozer is the top player at the end of the season.

He does a lot of different things well, and he will be one of the leaders for the Blue Devils. They believe he can grow into his own well in a short time.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN ranked the top 100 basketball players in college this season, and he had Boozer coming in at No. 6

6. Cameron Boozer

 Duke Blue Devils | F | Fr.

He's a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, four-time state champion (one national title), two-time gold medalist and a projected top-five NBA draft pick. The 6-6 five-star forward, who ranked third in his class, might not have AJ Dybantsa's explosiveness or Darryn Peterson's playmaking ability, but it won't be a shock if Boozer has the most impressive debut of the 2025 recruiting class. He is the most polished freshman in college basketball, and according to coach Jon Scheyer, has also been one of the team's most vocal players. -- Medcalf

It is going to be fun to watching Boozer this season and see how he continues to grow as a leader.

