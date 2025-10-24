Biggest Duke Basketball Non-Conference Game This Season
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is looking to have a successful season, and they have a lot of different goals that they want to achieve. They are looking to get back to the Final Four, but this time be the last team standing at the end of the season.
The Duke team that will be playing this upcoming season is another great one. It is full of young, talented freshmen players and returning players who are going to contribute to the team in many different ways. Their veteran presence is the biggest one.
Head coach Jon Scheyer has been getting this team ready all offseason long. They have been hard at work all offseason, and they want to be the best team all season long.
That is going to take some time. But this coaching staff has done a great job of growing the teams throughout the years as the season goes on. It will not be different this time around. There is a lot of excitement coming from Duke, and they are ready to tip off the season and see what this season has in store for them.
Top Non-Conference Games for Duke
One big thing for this season is going to be the team's non-conference schedule, and Duke has a good one this season.
Andy Katz of the NCAA ranked the top 10 nonconference games this season, and Duke was in the top 10 more than once.
1. Florida at Duke, Dec. 2, ACC/SEC Challenge: Tons of talent will be on the floor between two teams that have title aspirations. Getting the reigning champs at Cameron should provide a special night.
5. Duke vs. Michigan, Feb. 21, Washington, D.C.: I love the scheduling of this game in February between two schools that could by tying for No. 1 seeds.
7. Kansas vs. Duke, Nov. 18, MSG in the Champions Classic: Love, love, love when the Champions Classic is at MSG. Having two blue bloods with two of the top players in the country — Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer — makes it even more special.
8. Arkansas vs. Duke, Nov. 27, Chicago: The Hogs and Blue Devils serve up a special Thanksgiving Day game at the United Center. Both teams will be works in progress early, but this game should have shelf life all season.
These are all going to be great games for Duke this season. It is going to give them a great opportunity to see a lot of the top teams of college basketball this season. It gives them a chance to build that chemistry against good opponents.
