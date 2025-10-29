Tier Ranking Position Revealed for Duke Ahead of Season
The Duke Blue Devils are looking to make a lot of noise this season. They are going to have another great group for the upcoming season, and they are looking to be the last team standing at the end of the season.
Last season, the Duke Basketball program fell short of expectations when it did not come home with the National Championship. They got to the Final Four, but they could not finish the job. This season they want that feeling again of getting their but, this time with a different outcome.
Head coach Jon Scheyer has been hard at work all offseason, along with his players and coaching staff. He knows what it takes to get all the way to the championship game and finish the job. Scheyer has put himself up there with the best coaches in college basketball entering this season.
Now that his team looks to take the next step to become better, he will also take that step as a head coach. He wants his players to be in the best position to be successful on and off the court.
Duke Ranked as a Final Four Team
Duke will go into the new season with a great group that has a mix of freshmen and upperclassmen. That is a good sign for a team that is looking to win it all.
You want to have these top freshmen players, like Duke has, to go along with the experienced players who know what to expect when you are playing for Duke basketball.
Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello recently came out with a tier ranking for the college basketball season. They had Duke on Tier II as Final Four contenders.
Also in that race for the top overall pick is Duke freshman Cameron Boozer, the leader of a Blue Devils crew with ESPN's top 2025 recruiting class. Ten years ago, a similarly youthful and talented Duke squad captured the final national title of Mike Krzyzewski's reign.
This team has the team to get it all done this season. The key for this team is going to be building that chemistry early in the season, which is going to help them when they get to conference play and the back in of the season. That is going to show if they are going to be a championship team this season.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE