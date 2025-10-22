Duke Looking to Give Major Minutes to a Sophomore

Blue Devil Country

The Duke Blue Devils Basketball team is looking to give one of their sophomore a bigger role this season.

Michael Canelo

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is almost set to open up the season. They are expected to do a lot of great things this season. And they will be one of the top teams in all of college basketball. They come into this season with a lot of talented players. Freshmen and returners who will have a lot to say about how this season goes. It is going to be a good group to watch and a lot to look forward to.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs players before a semifinal of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils want to make their they have the right players in place to make the best out of their team. They have been hard at work all offseason long getting their chemistry together and making sure they are all on the same page, putting each other in the best position to be successful.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff has done a great job over the last few years of getting the best out of their players, and this season it will not be any different.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer smiles during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

One player that Scheyer is expected to give a bigger role to this season is sophomore Patrick Ngongba II.

Ngongba II Bigger Role

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) and guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrate during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Last year, Ngongba transformed into a versatile bench weapon before the eyes of the Duke faithful," said Abby DiSalvo of The Chronicle. "Though he took a backseat to All-ACC honorees Khaman Maluach and Maliq Brown in the early winter, the 6-foot-11 center’s touch around the rim and steady rebounding abilities regularly aided Duke by the end of the season."

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots for the basket during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Pat is different,” Maliq Brown said in November. “You don't really see a big body like that who can also defend, switch off his man. He has a good touch ... It's definitely hard to guard him if he catches in the post or if he's kicking it out. It's great to have him on the court.”

Expect big things from the Blue Devils’ big man. After emerging as a reliable backup to Maluach and Brown last season, the 6-foot-11 center will now look to assume a starting role. 

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It will be a jump for the sophomore, who only played 20.1% of the team’s minutes last season, but increased time on the court should translate to increased productivity on the floor. Remember that Ngongba’s average stats from the 2024-25 campaign do little to demonstrate his continued improvement. Across eight ACC and NCAA tournament games, Ngongba tallied four more blocks and just 12 fewer points than his 22 regular-season games combined. 

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Having continued his development over the summer, the Manassas, Va., native should explode onto the court for the Blue Devils when given the chance.

