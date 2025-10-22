Duke Looking to Give Major Minutes to a Sophomore
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is almost set to open up the season. They are expected to do a lot of great things this season. And they will be one of the top teams in all of college basketball. They come into this season with a lot of talented players. Freshmen and returners who will have a lot to say about how this season goes. It is going to be a good group to watch and a lot to look forward to.
The Blue Devils want to make their they have the right players in place to make the best out of their team. They have been hard at work all offseason long getting their chemistry together and making sure they are all on the same page, putting each other in the best position to be successful.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff has done a great job over the last few years of getting the best out of their players, and this season it will not be any different.
One player that Scheyer is expected to give a bigger role to this season is sophomore Patrick Ngongba II.
Ngongba II Bigger Role
"Last year, Ngongba transformed into a versatile bench weapon before the eyes of the Duke faithful," said Abby DiSalvo of The Chronicle. "Though he took a backseat to All-ACC honorees Khaman Maluach and Maliq Brown in the early winter, the 6-foot-11 center’s touch around the rim and steady rebounding abilities regularly aided Duke by the end of the season."
“Pat is different,” Maliq Brown said in November. “You don't really see a big body like that who can also defend, switch off his man. He has a good touch ... It's definitely hard to guard him if he catches in the post or if he's kicking it out. It's great to have him on the court.”
Expect big things from the Blue Devils’ big man. After emerging as a reliable backup to Maluach and Brown last season, the 6-foot-11 center will now look to assume a starting role.
It will be a jump for the sophomore, who only played 20.1% of the team’s minutes last season, but increased time on the court should translate to increased productivity on the floor. Remember that Ngongba’s average stats from the 2024-25 campaign do little to demonstrate his continued improvement. Across eight ACC and NCAA tournament games, Ngongba tallied four more blocks and just 12 fewer points than his 22 regular-season games combined.
Having continued his development over the summer, the Manassas, Va., native should explode onto the court for the Blue Devils when given the chance.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
