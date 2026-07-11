Everything Duke Fans Need To Know for 2026 ACC Kickoff

The 2026 ACC Football Kickoff will get underway later this month, and this will be the first time we will hear from head coach Manny Diaz and several of the players ahead of the 2026 season.

As Duke fans know, the program went through an extremely hectic offseason, headlined by star quarterback Darian Mensah hitting the transfer portal at the last second, leaving the Blue Devils in a tough spot to find a replacement.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ironically, Mensah will also be at ACC Football Kickoff, but this time next to Mario Cristobal with Miami. With so many new faces and new expectations for the Blue Devils coming off the program's first ACC Championship since 1989, it will be very interesting to hear from Diaz and several of the team's top players live.

Here's everything Duke fans need to know before the event.

When and Where Is 2026 ACC Football Kickoff?

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ACC Kickoff will take place at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, NC, from July 15-17. Representatives from each program in the conference will hold press conferences with the media.

Duke's representatives at the event will be head coach Manny Diaz, redshirt senior tight end Jeremiah Hasley, sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, and redshirt junior linebacker Luke Mergott. Duke's press conference window is on Friday, July 17, from 3:00-3:30 pm ET.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates with tight end Landen King (0) after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On-site analysts for the event include Roddy Jones, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, and Tom Luginbill, and hosts include Wes Durham, Taylor Tannebaum, Kelsey Riggs Cuff, and Jason Spells.

ESPN's college football team of Pete Thamel, Andrea Adelson, David Hale, and Adam Rittenberg will also be on-site.

Biggest Storylines Involving Duke Football Ahead of ACC Kickoff

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the biggest storylines for the Blue Devils start with the losses of Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, arguably the two best players at their respective positions in the ACC last season. Both are also now suiting up for another ACC team in the Hurricanes.

After winning the ACC Championship, Duke will enter the 2026 season with fairly underwhelming expectations relative to when the 2025 season drew to a close. Nonetheless, there is certainly intrigue surrounding the Blue Devils.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. brought in a bunch of intriguing new additions via the transfer portal, but a lot will have to go right if the Blue Devils are going to compete for another conference crown. This is the first in-depth look we will get ahead of the season.