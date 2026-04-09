Michael Malone Sets Stage for New Duke-UNC Era

The Duke basketball program is in a much more stable spot than its arch-rival, North Carolina, right now.

In the last four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils have won three ACC Tournament titles, made three straight Elite Eights, and earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Tar Heels, they have been bounced from March Madness in the Round of 64 in each of the past two seasons, and only made it to the second weekend or further twice in five seasons with Hubert Davis at the helm. UNC fired Davis after being eliminated by 11-seed VCU in the Round of 64 this past season.

North Carolina's head coaching search got off to a rocky start, as the program was blown off by Arizona's Tommy Lloyd and Michigan's Dusty May. Then, in a bit of a shocking move, UNC hired former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone to a lucrative contract.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Michael Malone Had Success at NBA Level

Malone spent 10 seasons as the head coach of the Nuggets, compiling a 510-394 record in the regular season, a 44-36 record in the playoffs, and bringing Denver its first NBA Championship in franchise history in 2023.

North Carolina proved it was going all in on Malone, making him the second-highest paid head coach in the nation with a six-year, $50 million contract. There have been few examples of veteran NBA coaches making the transition to college, leaving tons of intrigue in the North Carolina program for years to come.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone Ready To Bring UNC Back to Prominence

It has already been mentioned the success Duke has had over the past several seasons in relation to UNC. Additionally, the Blue Devils are 6-3 against the Tar Heels over the last nine matchups of the rivalry.

In Malone's introductory press conference, he highlighted what Carolina fans can expect from the program going forward, and it looks like he's chasing Duke down to become the ringleader of the ACC.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I love rivalries… I’m excited to be apart of that rivalry… I know that Duke is a program down the road and they’ve had success," Malone said. "But I didn’t come here to be second best, I didn’t come here to lose in the first round of the ACC Tournament. I came here to win and win at a big level.”