Duke Close to Dominating Rivalry Amid UNC Coaching Chaos

The Duke basketball program, despite surrendering one of the biggest collapses in the history of college basketball just about a week ago, is steering a much steadier ship than its cross-town rival, North Carolina, right now.

Since Jon Scheyer took over as Duke's head coach following the 2022 campaign, the Blue Devils have won three ACC Tournament titles in four seasons and have been to the Elite Eight in three consecutive years. Scheyer has generated a 124-25 overall record in that span.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As for the Tar Heels, it hasn't been so smooth sailing. UNC has now been bounced from the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years and hasn't won an ACC Tournament since 2016. The program recently let go of head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons.

Now, the Tar Heels are in search of the team's next head coach. As one of the most storied programs in the history of the sport, only premier candidates are considered for the job. But the hunt for the next hire hasn't been so simple.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UNC Misses on Tommy Lloyd

Throughout the second and third weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd emerged as the frontrunner to become the next head coach at North Carolina. Then, just before the Final Four, it was reported that Arizona had signed Lloyd to a five-year extension, putting him out of the race.

It was later confirmed that Lloyd was offered a higher salary with the Tar Heels than the $7-plus million he will make at Arizona with the extension, but he still elected to stay.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Now, it feels like the top two candidates for UNC are Michigan head coach Dusty May and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. Both are elite options, but if the Tar Heels can't land either, it could send the program into panic mode.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UNC Could Fall Comfortably Behind Duke in Blue Blood Status

It isn't supposed to be this difficult for North Carolina. Any elite coach dreams of running the helm for such a storied program. However, that might be beginning to look like the case. Does this coaching chaos for the Heels signal they are losing their status as a top-tier blue blood program?