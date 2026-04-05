Duke Close to Dominating Rivalry Amid UNC Coaching Chaos
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The Duke basketball program, despite surrendering one of the biggest collapses in the history of college basketball just about a week ago, is steering a much steadier ship than its cross-town rival, North Carolina, right now.
Since Jon Scheyer took over as Duke's head coach following the 2022 campaign, the Blue Devils have won three ACC Tournament titles in four seasons and have been to the Elite Eight in three consecutive years. Scheyer has generated a 124-25 overall record in that span.
As for the Tar Heels, it hasn't been so smooth sailing. UNC has now been bounced from the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years and hasn't won an ACC Tournament since 2016. The program recently let go of head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons.
Now, the Tar Heels are in search of the team's next head coach. As one of the most storied programs in the history of the sport, only premier candidates are considered for the job. But the hunt for the next hire hasn't been so simple.
UNC Misses on Tommy Lloyd
Throughout the second and third weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd emerged as the frontrunner to become the next head coach at North Carolina. Then, just before the Final Four, it was reported that Arizona had signed Lloyd to a five-year extension, putting him out of the race.
It was later confirmed that Lloyd was offered a higher salary with the Tar Heels than the $7-plus million he will make at Arizona with the extension, but he still elected to stay.
Now, it feels like the top two candidates for UNC are Michigan head coach Dusty May and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. Both are elite options, but if the Tar Heels can't land either, it could send the program into panic mode.
UNC Could Fall Comfortably Behind Duke in Blue Blood Status
It isn't supposed to be this difficult for North Carolina. Any elite coach dreams of running the helm for such a storied program. However, that might be beginning to look like the case. Does this coaching chaos for the Heels signal they are losing their status as a top-tier blue blood program?
Over the last four seasons, the Blue Devils are 6-3 against the Tar Heels. While Duke has earned a 1-seed and made it to the second weekend in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments, UNC hasn't made it out of the Round of 64. North Carolina still has a few elite options, but this extended uncertainty proves Duke is in a much better spot right now.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.