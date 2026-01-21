Duke Misses on National Champion in Portal

Indiana football has completed what could very well be the greatest turnaround in the history of sports, as head coach Curt Cignetti led the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and a National Championship in 2025. The Hoosiers took down 10-seed Miami 27-21 in the title game on Jan. 19.

Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers' star quarterback, is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. His brother, Alberto, spent the 2025 campaign as his brother's backup at IU.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) pose for photos after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shortly after the Hoosiers' national title, Alberto Mendoza announced he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. The entry window closed on Jan. 16, but the teams that competed in the National Championship have five extra days to enter.

Duke lost its starting quarterback, Darian Mensah, just hours before the portal entry window closed, leaving fans in disbelief.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Two ACC programs quickly showed interest in Mendoza, and Duke appeared as a potential suitor to land the national champ.

Nov 15, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Duke Target QB Alberto Mendoza Commits to Georgia Tech

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Blue Devils emerged as a team showing interest in Mendoza. Georgia Tech quickly appeared as the early school to watch. Just the next day, Mendoza committed to play for the Yellow Jackets.

In addition to Georgia Tech, Duke is among the other teams that could end up being in the mix with Indiana QB transfer Alberto Mendoza, sources tell @CBSSports.



Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, was IU’s backup QB this year. https://t.co/mULndSWvYu pic.twitter.com/9PjQH2shA4 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2026

Mendoza signed with Indiana in 2024 and earned a redshirt after appearing in only three games.

BREAKING: Indiana transfer QB Alberto Mendoza has Committed to Georgia Tech, he tells @On3



He’s the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendozahttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/kcubsFCIae — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 20, 2026

In 2025, Mendoza appeared in eight contests, completing 18 of 24 (75%) passes for 286 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception.

As Fernando, the presumed top 2026 NFL Draft choice, is expected to begin his professional career, Alberto will look for a starting role in a new home. Georgia Tech's 2025 starter, Haynes King, has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, while the team's backup from this past season, Aaron Philo, transferred to Florida.

Hoosier College Football National Champion?



For the first time ever, IT'S INDIANA! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ocMP2rdgnN — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Mensah is expected to sign with Miami after bidding farewell to the Blue Devils, and Duke's backup from 2025, Henry Belin IV, is heading to Missouri State out of the portal.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Who Does Duke Currently Have in the QB Room?

Manny Diaz and his staff are bringing in 3-star recruit Terry Walker III, and have signed former North Alabama quarterback Ari Patu via the portal. Patu appeared in seven games for the Lions in 2025, his second year with the program, after spending the first three of his collegiate career at Stanford.

Duke also has redshirt freshman Dan Mahan on the roster.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.