Most Likely NBA Landing Spot for Duke's Cameron Boozer

After some early NBA pre-draft process buzz that Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer could drop out of the top three in the 2026 NBA Draft, that has cooled off a healthy amount.

For the entire college basketball season, Boozer was a consensus top-three draft prospect along with Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson and BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa.

However, as the pre-draft process rolled around, questions around Boozer's NBA ceiling began to come into question. As a below-the-rim forward, Boozer doesn't boast the elite athleticism or high-rising ability that some of the other top prospects behind him, such as UNC's Caleb Wilson, do.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Despite Boozer putting together one of the most productive freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory, his athletic woes raised doubts about how he could handle being a paint presence at the NBA level.

Nonetheless, the 6'9" forward has remained in heavy consideration for a top-three selection, and potentially even the No. 1 overall pick, as he is easily the safest bet in this draft class. Boozer is as consistent as they come and has provided no evidence through his entire basketball career that that will change in the NBA.

Even with some questions around him, the lottery fell in a way that worked heavily in Boozer's favor.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Grizzlies at No. 3 Is Likely Cameron Boozer's Best NBA Fit

When the NBA Draft Lottery arrived, the Memphis Grizzlies emerged with the No. 3 overall pick. Not only has this been Boozer's projected draft slot for months, but the Grizzlies might be the best landing spot for the 2026 National Player of the Year.

Boozer will likely need a big center alongside him in the frontcourt, as Boozer doesn't have the height or athleticism to contend with most modern NBA five men. He will have that luxury in Memphis with 7'3" Zach Edey in the frontcourt with him.

Dec 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) handles the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Edey is developing into one of the better young big men in the league, and his presence will allow Boozer to play much more freely as a true four. Boozer can work back-to-the-basket, while also being able to attack his defender off the dribble.

Aside from the pure fit, Boozer seems like the perfect prospect for a Grizzlies team that is set to tear everything down this offseason. Memphis dealt star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline, and Ja Morant is more likely than not on his way out this offseason.

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant watches from the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

With a full rebuild set to begin with the franchise, beginning with one of the safest prospects in recent memory feels like a great place to start. At every level Boozer has played, he has been the best player on the floor and has won at a high level. It didn't take long for that to translate to college.

From the first weeks of the season on, it was clear that the former 5-star prospect was the best and most consistent player in the country. It wasn't overly flashy, but the sheer dominance and production make Boozer's potential impossible to ignore.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Guys like Dybantsa, Peterson, and Wilson likely have a higher NBA ceiling than Boozer, but for multiple reasons, Boozer makes perfect sense for a Grizzlies franchise that is ready to start over.

Apr 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Teams Around NBA View Memphis As Most Likely Boozer Landing Spot

According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, several teams around the NBA also see Memphis as the most likely franchise to take the former Blue Devil superstar.

"Rival teams view the Grizzlies as his most likely landing spot due to how well he fits that franchise's values and needs," Woo said. "There remains debate in NBA circles as to where his development ultimately tops out relative to Dybantsa, Peterson and Wilson, but there's little doubt Boozer will continue finding ways to produce and win."

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If another franchise besides Memphis, such as the Chicago Bulls, landed the No. 3 overall pick, there could be much more debate about Boozer falling out of the top three picks. Although that will probably not happen, landing a prospect with such a high floor like Boozer at four or five could turn into one of the biggest draft steals years down the road. For now, all signs point to Boozer as the newest member of the Grizzlies.