Duke RB Nate Sheppard Long Road Becoming Starter

Duke running back Nate Sheppard has come a long way to where he is today. Here is what got him to be a top back in college football.

Michael Canelo

Mandeville's Nate Sheppard runs the ball against Airline in a quarterfinal playoff game Friday 11-24-23.
Mandeville's Nate Sheppard runs the ball against Airline in a quarterfinal playoff game Friday 11-24-23. / Stan Carpenter/ The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Duke Blue Devils football team has been playing great football the last few weeks. This team is surprising a lot of people in college football, and they are looking to stay undefeated today. One player who is helping this Duke team comes on the offensive side of the ball with running back Nate Sheppard.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Sheppard has taken control in the back field and has been the workhorse for this team that they needed. Sheppard is looking to be the best he can and wants to improve as much as he can. When he gets the ball, you see him running with a lot of confidence. That is something that this team did not have to start the season.

But for Sheppard, it was not easy for him to get here to Duke. He faced many challenges and had to do a lot of work on and off the field to get to Duke.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) high steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Nate Sheppard

“His determination, his grit, it would always be something that stood out to me,” Willie Sheppard, Nate’s father, said. “It’s so much about who he’s always been.”

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Sheppard’s race to success began 840 miles away from Duke, on the football fields of a New Orleans suburb. With a former Louisiana Tech defensive back for a father and a promising young wideout for an older brother, the littlest Sheppard seemed predestined to chase end zones," said Abby DiSalvo of The Chronicle.

He loved the Saints and Alvin Kamara. He craved competition. As soon as he could wear a helmet and pads, he was on the gridiron.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball between s30d| and defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

By the time Sheppard was five, his 10-year-old brother had to stop giving him head starts in backyard competitions. The future running back never slowed down. As a high school junior, he totaled 1,816 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also played basketball and raced hurdles, juggling track meets and spring football practices without sacrificing a single commitment. 

  • “He was going to be out there every day at practice. You knew he was going to be busting his tail,” said Anthony Pequeno, Sheppard’s track coach at Mandeville High School. “Watching him compete was also fun because you just knew that it was going to be a show.”
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In the first seven games of his senior high school season, Sheppard did nothing but entertain. He found the end zone 31 times, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense, kickoffs and punt returns. Mandeville’s matchup against Ponchatoula High School promised similar theatrics — until Sheppard snapped his fibula on the first offensive play. 

