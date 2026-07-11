Why National Title Could Have Negative Effect on Duke Basketball
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The Duke Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as one of the heavyweight national title favorites.
Head coach Jon Scheyer is probably under the most pressure this year of any since he took over as the head coach in Durham, given that this is the most championship-ready team he has built.
Coming off the heels of two of the biggest NCAA Tournament collapses in recent memory in consecutive seasons, Scheyer and Co. are looking to get over the hump this time around.
However, there could be a long-term negative effect of the Blue Devils cutting down the nets in April 2027. Here's why.
Could Jon Scheyer Make Jump to NBA if Duke Wins National Championship?
Scheyer was heavily involved in NBA head coaching rumors this offseason, specifically with the Dallas Mavericks, given his connection to new franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg. Reports indicated that if Scheyer wanted the Mavericks job, it was his. However, he turned it down and returned to Duke.
Former Michigan head coach Dusty May left Ann Arbor to take over as the Mavs' new head coach, but Scheyer could certainly be on the short list of next elite college basketball head coaches to make the jump to the NBA.
May departed from the college game on the heels of delivering Michigan a national title in his second season with the program. Granted, a large part of the reason May made the jump to the NBA was the chaos with the current landscape of college athletics.
However, once Scheyer brings the sixth national title in program history back to Cameron Indoor Stadium, it's not out of the realm of possibility to imagine he could then more strongly consider an NBA job.
In the coming years, we are bound to see more of these young, analytically driven coaches make the jump to the NBA. Aside from that, it's also an opportunity for these head coaches to work at the highest level of basketball in the world.
I do think Scheyer will head to the NBA eventually, but I also don't think he will leave until he brings a national title to Duke. In each of the last two years, the Blue Devils have been the favorites to win it all in many eyes heading into the Big Dance. In both of those years, Duke was knocked out via two of the worst NCAA Tournament collapses of all time.
This Is Scheyer's Best Shot So Far
If Scheyer brings a title to Duke and then heads to the NBA, he would be praised throughout the fan base forever. The 2026-27 season is easily his best shot yet to win it all. Duke is built to win in today's college basketball landscape.
It is led by returners and incoming veterans via the portal and complemented by the No. 1 high school recruiting class. The Blue Devils have the length, depth, and switchability to be the best defensive team in the sport next season, with a go-to scorer in John Blackwell and shooters all around him on the offensive end.
The Blue Devils will firmly be in the mix to win next season's National Championship, but that could also open Scheyer's mind to the NBA.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine