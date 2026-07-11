Why National Title Could Have Negative Effect on Duke Basketball

The Duke Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as one of the heavyweight national title favorites.

Head coach Jon Scheyer is probably under the most pressure this year of any since he took over as the head coach in Durham, given that this is the most championship-ready team he has built.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the heels of two of the biggest NCAA Tournament collapses in recent memory in consecutive seasons, Scheyer and Co. are looking to get over the hump this time around.

However, there could be a long-term negative effect of the Blue Devils cutting down the nets in April 2027. Here's why.

Could Jon Scheyer Make Jump to NBA if Duke Wins National Championship?

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer was heavily involved in NBA head coaching rumors this offseason, specifically with the Dallas Mavericks, given his connection to new franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg. Reports indicated that if Scheyer wanted the Mavericks job, it was his. However, he turned it down and returned to Duke.

Former Michigan head coach Dusty May left Ann Arbor to take over as the Mavs' new head coach, but Scheyer could certainly be on the short list of next elite college basketball head coaches to make the jump to the NBA .

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

May departed from the college game on the heels of delivering Michigan a national title in his second season with the program. Granted, a large part of the reason May made the jump to the NBA was the chaos with the current landscape of college athletics.

However, once Scheyer brings the sixth national title in program history back to Cameron Indoor Stadium, it's not out of the realm of possibility to imagine he could then more strongly consider an NBA job.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the coming years, we are bound to see more of these young, analytically driven coaches make the jump to the NBA. Aside from that, it's also an opportunity for these head coaches to work at the highest level of basketball in the world.

I do think Scheyer will head to the NBA eventually, but I also don't think he will leave until he brings a national title to Duke. In each of the last two years, the Blue Devils have been the favorites to win it all in many eyes heading into the Big Dance. In both of those years, Duke was knocked out via two of the worst NCAA Tournament collapses of all time.

This Is Scheyer's Best Shot So Far

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Scheyer brings a title to Duke and then heads to the NBA, he would be praised throughout the fan base forever. The 2026-27 season is easily his best shot yet to win it all. Duke is built to win in today's college basketball landscape.

It is led by returners and incoming veterans via the portal and complemented by the No. 1 high school recruiting class. The Blue Devils have the length, depth, and switchability to be the best defensive team in the sport next season, with a go-to scorer in John Blackwell and shooters all around him on the offensive end.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer | Nell Redmond-theACC.com

The Blue Devils will firmly be in the mix to win next season's National Championship, but that could also open Scheyer's mind to the NBA.