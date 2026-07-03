Cameron Williams' Stock High Heading Into Duke Basketball Rookie Season

The Duke Blue Devils have a loaded roster heading into next season, and one of their top incoming freshmen is a big reason as to why.

The Blue Devils are entering the 2026-27 season with an ultra-stacked roster, including the addition of top transfer portal player John Blackwell . Additionally, many highly-touted recruits such as Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Cameron Williams are expected to have an immediate impact as freshmen next season.

Williams Has High Expectations

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-11 5-star freshman is expected to come in and be one of the Blue Devils’ best players from the jump. Head coach Jon Scheyer has had incredible success with freshmen in recent seasons, as displayed by the success of Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer over the last two seasons. Coincidentally, Williams is also a frontcourt player, somewhat similar to what Flagg and Boozer were as Blue Devils.

However, Williams will need to compete for minutes with Boumtje Boumtje, but he has the skillset necessary to be a big-time player for the Blue Devils as a freshman. Additionally, a strong season at Duke will only help boost his draft stock as he gears up for the 2027 NBA Draft.

In a very early offseason mock draft for 2027, Jeremy Woo of ESPN has Williams landing with the 10th overall selection next summer.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) with Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woo’s Projection

“Williams has big-time tools and developing skill potential, but it's unclear just how big his role will be at Duke. He will presumably be battling for minutes with the prodigious Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, a late addition for the Blue Devils who might contend for the No. 1 spot in the 2028 draft,” Woo said.

“Williams is a good athlete who runs the floor well and has become a better shooter over the past year, with enough agility to play the 4 in lieu of ideal bulk to play center. There is a wide range of long-term outcomes depending on how his body and skill set fill out, but he has the type of intriguing long-term upside to keep him in the lottery conversation, provided he can carve out a big enough role to make a difference.”

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This spot feels about right for Williams. As Woo alluded to, there’s only so much that we’ll be able to see from him as a freshman, given the state of Duke’s frontcourt heading into next season. On the other hand, that loaded frontcourt should allow Williams to take on multiple roles within the team’s scheme, which could show scouts that he can offer versatility.