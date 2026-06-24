Hard Reality Duke Fans Can't Ignore About Jon Scheyer's Future

On Monday, it was reported that former Michigan head coach Dusty May was leaving Ann Arbor to take over as the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

It was later reported that the Mavericks were also heavily interested in Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. The two sides even went so far as to hold a meeting, where Scheyer reportedly turned down an offer to head to the NBA. Duke fans may have dodged a bullet.

Obviously, this says a lot about Scheyer and what the Duke program means to him. May was just a couple of months removed from winning a National Championship in his second season as the Wolverines' head coach before he made the leap to the NBA.

Michigan head coach Dusty May watches the Jumbotron during the NCAA national championship trophy after the team beat Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, May can't be discredited for his decision. With the state of college basketball in a complete world of chaos and disorganization, there has been no better time for a young coach to take a shot at the NBA than right now.

However, it was reported that May didn't just leave Michigan simply because he wanted to make the jump to the best basketball league in the world; the current state of college basketball also played a role.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Anarchy of College Basketball a Factor in May's Departure

Today's NIL era of college sports is an absolute mess. There is no structure or guidelines, and contracts hardly mean anything at all. Given how the system works today, head coaches are forced to re-recruit a brand-new team every season.

Being one of the best college basketball coaches in the country is a fantastic job many dream of, but in today's era of the sport, it's extremely exhausting.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported on May's discontent with the current landscape of college basketball and how it played a role in his decision to jump to the NBA. A week after May won a national title, Norlander sat down with him and eventually asked, "Do you think you'll be coaching Michigan in three or four years?"

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May waves to the crowd as he cuts down the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"No," May responded. "I can't see myself doing this for too much longer."

"By that he meant: running a college basketball program when roster prices were increasing by 300% every year. The constant roster churn, the lack of the NCAA's institutional control over college basketball, the way the system stole some of the fervor and celebration windows from Michigan's coaching staff after pulling off one of the best seasons of the past two decades," Norlander later said.

There's no time to rest in today's world of college athletics. There's hardly any structure at all. May was leading the reigning national champs and still had to deal with all the headaches and never-ending phone calls of recruiting next year's roster.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's taken a lot from the game, and in some cases, takes the coaches' joy out of it. Now, Scheyer has brought retention back to the Duke basketball program since taking over, but it's going to take a toll spending decades in this landscape if there is no change.

However, aside from the mess that is college sports today, like many of today's young, analytically driven college coaches, making the jump to the NBA could just be a dream for Scheyer.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scheyer Could Jump Ship for NBA in Future

After May took the job with the Mavericks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Dallas' continued interest in Scheyer and that it is only a matter of time before he makes the leap to the NBA.

"My understanding is that Dusty May always felt, whether it was going to be this offseason, next offseason, and the years to come, he was going to make the jump to the NBA," Charania said. "Eventually, Jon Scheyer is going to make a jump, from all accounts, to the NBA. He's just got that build to him, that mold to him."

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If Duke wins a national title in 2027, could Scheyer take an NBA job? Who's to say? As a Chicago native, his name has swirled over the last couple of years amid the potential future head-coaching vacancy with the Chicago Bulls, following Billy Donovan's departure or firing. However, the Bulls hired their next head coach this offseason in Tiago Splitter.

Scheyer could be NBA-bound one day, and that's something Duke fans will have to accept.