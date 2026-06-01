NBA Heavyweight Contender Could Be Trade-Up Candidate for Duke's Boozer

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals did not disappoint, as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road to win 111-103. San Antonio will now face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

While the Spurs are in celebration mode, the Thunder and their fan base are in disbelief, especially given the lackluster performance from the team's stars in Game 7.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Back-to-back NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did about all he could, going for 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field to go along with nine assists and three steals. Aside from Gilgeous-Alexander, it wasn't pretty.

With the series now over, the Oklahoma City star under the most heat is assuredly Chet Holmgren, who went invisible in the final game of the Western Conference Finals.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) jump for the opening tip-off during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren Major Disappointment Against Spurs

Holmgren couldn't figure out how to handle Victor Wembanyama on either side of the ball, as the former Gonzaga Bulldog went for just four points on 1-of-2 shooting from the floor against San Antonio in Game 7. Now, he's facing criticism not only for the lackluster performance but also for the lack of shots he took at all.

When healthy, Holmgren has established himself as one of the core young pieces of this Thunder team, but his performance against the Spurs is calling that into question. Holmgren took double-digit shots in just one game across the entire series, but no performance was more disappointing than at home in Game 7.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) warms up before game seven against the San Antonio Spurs in the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

There has been some buzz over the NBA pre-draft process that the Thunder could be a potential trade-up candidate to find a future young star, and Cameron Boozer has reportedly been in the mix. Now, discussions are arising into a potential trade-up scenario for Oklahoma City that includes Holmgren, in order for the Thunder to land Boozer.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Could Thunder Use Chet Holmgren As Trade Piece To Land Cameron Boozer in NBA Draft?

Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh discussed the stinker from Holmgren in the WCF, and Haberstroh gave his two cents on a potential deal for Boozer, including Holmgren.

"I would trade Chet Holgren to move up to get Cam Boozer," Haberstroh said. "I think he's a better player, better prospect. He's stronger, better playmaker. He's not the rim protector that Chet Holmgren is, but in terms of shooting, playmaking, strength, size, that is the prototype that you're going to want to have on your team going against Wembanyama."

"I would trade Chet Holmgren to move up to get Cam Boozer." 👀@tomhaberstroh tells @KevinOConnor he expects OKC to make some major moves this offseason after its WCF loss to San Antonio 😳



(via the Kevin O'Connor Show) pic.twitter.com/mRsb8zrMkh — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 31, 2026

With one of the best scorers in the NBA in Gilgeous-Alexander, Boozer would fit right in as the safest bet in this draft and a player who will impact the game in every facet right away.

Boozer doesn't need the ball in his hands to impact the game, but alongside Isaiah Hartenstein, that frontcourt duo could turn into one of the most productive in the NBA.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For a team like the Thunder that is obviously ready to win now (and already has), Boozer feels like the perfect top prospect for the franchise to target. He doesn't project as the top scoring option on an NBA Championship team, but OKC already has that in Gilgeous-Alexander. Boozer's versatility, physicality, and consistency, however, could be a major addition for a club that will have to deal with Wembanyama for the next 10-15 years.