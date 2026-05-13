One Key Reason That Makes Duke's Boozer NBA Bust-Proof

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer just put together one of the most productive seasons by a college basketball freshman in recent memory. And yet, he seems to be becoming one of the most polarizing players in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It's impossible to ignore Boozer's sheer dominance through his lone season with the Blue Devils. The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Boozer notched 22 double-doubles and had 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 2+ assists in every single game he played, the longest streak by any Division I player in the last 20 years, en route to winning the ACC Player of the Year award and the National Player of the Year award.

The Miami native entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a consensus top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospect, generally sat at No. 3 behind BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson. However, as Dybantsa and Peterson have remained the largely unanimous top two prospects in this draft, debate is arising on Boozer as a future star.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer doesn't boast a premier level of athleticism as a below-the-rim forward and certainly doesn't display a flashy playstyle. His lack of elite athleticism and sort of bully-ball type of play have raised concerns about his true ceiling at the NBA level.

However, there is one key aspect of Boozer's game that can't be ignored, and it provides hard evidence that Boozer will not be a bust at the NBA level.

"Incredible on the measurables here today."@CameronBoozer12 at the 2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZEnWbUjSbM — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 12, 2026

Cameron Boozer Has Won at Every Level He Has Ever Played At

At every level of competitive basketball that Boozer has ever played at, he has won at an elite level.

In high school, Cameron, along with twin brother Cayden, led Columbus (FL) to four straight state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors. The pair also won three consecutive Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles from 2022 to 2024 with Nightrydas Elite.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award. Pictured with Boozer are (left) Matt Norlander of the US Basketball Writers Association and (right) Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the UWA during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron is a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year winner and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA, becoming the first player since LeBron James to win that award twice. Pretty elite company.

Then he reached the collegiate level, and from the very first jump, he was the best player in college basketball. Boozer led the Blue Devils to ACC regular season and tournament titles, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a trip to the Elite Eight.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer was Duke's best scorer, passer, and rebounder. The Blue Devils faced some of the best frontcourts in college basketball, such as Michigan and North Carolina. Still, he was literally unstoppable.

Sure, Boozer might not be the most athletically gifted player in this year's draft, but the sheer success and consistent winning that he has displayed over the years make it really hard to believe that he won't succeed at the professional level.

"He seems bust-proof to me."@MattNorlander gives an impassioned defense for why Cameron Boozer's stat track record suggests he has a chance to wind up as the best NBA player from the loaded 2026 draft class. pic.twitter.com/L7hfbl3KKf — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) May 13, 2026

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander chimed in on the conversations around Boozer's NBA ceiling.

"I understand that from an athleticism standpoint, Cameron Boozer is not considered a top-five player. If you want to even be more judgmental than that, I get it," Norlander said. "He is automatic. He just, every single time he has faced up against real competition. I'm talking on a game-by-game level, conference level, EYBL, USA Basketball. The dude is unstoppable."

"He seems bust-proof to me."

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball as UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) and Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defend in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Is the Safest Player in This Draft

For teams picking at the top of the draft looking for a future superstar, going after a prospect such as Peterson, Dybantsa, or North Carolina's Caleb Wilson makes sense, as those three project to be No. 1 options on NBA Championship-caliber teams at their ceiling. However, there's no denying Boozer is the safest player in this draft class.

"Automatic" is a perfect word to describe the reigning National Player of the Year. He was literally never slowed down throughout his tenure in Durham. He shot under 50% from the field seven times after conference play began and didn't tally single-digit scoring in a single outing.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; AJ Dybantsa participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

There's just no way Boozer does not work out in the NBA. His track record as one of the most decorated prospects in the history of high school sports can't go unnoticed, and he has never shown any signs of being shut down.