One Key Reason That Makes Duke's Boozer NBA Bust-Proof
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Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer just put together one of the most productive seasons by a college basketball freshman in recent memory. And yet, he seems to be becoming one of the most polarizing players in the 2026 NBA Draft.
It's impossible to ignore Boozer's sheer dominance through his lone season with the Blue Devils. The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three.
Boozer notched 22 double-doubles and had 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 2+ assists in every single game he played, the longest streak by any Division I player in the last 20 years, en route to winning the ACC Player of the Year award and the National Player of the Year award.
The Miami native entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a consensus top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospect, generally sat at No. 3 behind BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson. However, as Dybantsa and Peterson have remained the largely unanimous top two prospects in this draft, debate is arising on Boozer as a future star.
Boozer doesn't boast a premier level of athleticism as a below-the-rim forward and certainly doesn't display a flashy playstyle. His lack of elite athleticism and sort of bully-ball type of play have raised concerns about his true ceiling at the NBA level.
However, there is one key aspect of Boozer's game that can't be ignored, and it provides hard evidence that Boozer will not be a bust at the NBA level.
Cameron Boozer Has Won at Every Level He Has Ever Played At
At every level of competitive basketball that Boozer has ever played at, he has won at an elite level.
In high school, Cameron, along with twin brother Cayden, led Columbus (FL) to four straight state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors. The pair also won three consecutive Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles from 2022 to 2024 with Nightrydas Elite.
Cameron is a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year winner and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA, becoming the first player since LeBron James to win that award twice. Pretty elite company.
Then he reached the collegiate level, and from the very first jump, he was the best player in college basketball. Boozer led the Blue Devils to ACC regular season and tournament titles, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a trip to the Elite Eight.
Boozer was Duke's best scorer, passer, and rebounder. The Blue Devils faced some of the best frontcourts in college basketball, such as Michigan and North Carolina. Still, he was literally unstoppable.
Sure, Boozer might not be the most athletically gifted player in this year's draft, but the sheer success and consistent winning that he has displayed over the years make it really hard to believe that he won't succeed at the professional level.
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander chimed in on the conversations around Boozer's NBA ceiling.
"I understand that from an athleticism standpoint, Cameron Boozer is not considered a top-five player. If you want to even be more judgmental than that, I get it," Norlander said. "He is automatic. He just, every single time he has faced up against real competition. I'm talking on a game-by-game level, conference level, EYBL, USA Basketball. The dude is unstoppable."
"He seems bust-proof to me."
Cameron Boozer Is the Safest Player in This Draft
For teams picking at the top of the draft looking for a future superstar, going after a prospect such as Peterson, Dybantsa, or North Carolina's Caleb Wilson makes sense, as those three project to be No. 1 options on NBA Championship-caliber teams at their ceiling. However, there's no denying Boozer is the safest player in this draft class.
"Automatic" is a perfect word to describe the reigning National Player of the Year. He was literally never slowed down throughout his tenure in Durham. He shot under 50% from the field seven times after conference play began and didn't tally single-digit scoring in a single outing.
There's just no way Boozer does not work out in the NBA. His track record as one of the most decorated prospects in the history of high school sports can't go unnoticed, and he has never shown any signs of being shut down.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.