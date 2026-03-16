Duke's Scheyer's All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer may only be in his fourth season at the helm in Durham, but he has already established himself as one of the best coaches in college basketball.
Scheyer was handed one of the most difficult success jobs in the history of college basketball, taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. Not only has he kept the Blue Devils nationally relevant, but as a perennial national title contender year in and year out.
This season was no different, as Duke earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history. Scheyer also delivered an outright ACC regular season title and an ACC Tournament Championship, his third conference tournament crown in four years as Duke's head coach.
To date, Scheyer has a 121-24 overall record as Duke's head coach. His 89 wins through three seasons at the helm tie the all-time record for wins in the first three years as a head coach.
Duke's head man has delivered postseason success, but he has yet to ink a National Championship on his resume. That feels ridiculous to say since he is only in his fourth year, but Scheyer has already gotten very close.
Jon Scheyer NCAA Tournament Record
Scheyer has brought the Blue Devils to the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons as the head coach at Duke. In that span, he has compiled an 8-3 record in the big dance.
In 2023, he brought Duke to the Round of 32. In 2024, the Blue Devils went to the Elite 8. Last season, Duke made it all the way to the Final Four, where a historic collapse against Houston kept it out of the national title game.
If history says anything, Duke should advance once again this season. Scheyer has made it further in the NCAA Tournament each season he has been the head coach.
When is Duke's Round of 64 Matchup?
1-seed Duke will take on 16-seed Siena in the Round of 64 this Friday. Tip-off is slated for 2:50 pm ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.
The Blue Devils may be the top overall seed, but that doesn't mean an easy path to Indianapolis. Duke will potentially have to go through 8-seed Ohio State, 4-seed Kansas, 5-seed St. John's, and/or 2-seed UConn to make it back to the Final Four.
Led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, Duke has all the makeup, despite injuries, to make a push for its sixth national title in program history.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.