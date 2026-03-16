Duke's Scheyer's All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer may only be in his fourth season at the helm in Durham, but he has already established himself as one of the best coaches in college basketball.

Scheyer was handed one of the most difficult success jobs in the history of college basketball, taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. Not only has he kept the Blue Devils nationally relevant, but as a perennial national title contender year in and year out.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This season was no different, as Duke earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history. Scheyer also delivered an outright ACC regular season title and an ACC Tournament Championship, his third conference tournament crown in four years as Duke's head coach.

To date, Scheyer has a 121-24 overall record as Duke's head coach. His 89 wins through three seasons at the helm tie the all-time record for wins in the first three years as a head coach.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke's head man has delivered postseason success, but he has yet to ink a National Championship on his resume. That feels ridiculous to say since he is only in his fourth year, but Scheyer has already gotten very close.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer NCAA Tournament Record

Scheyer has brought the Blue Devils to the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons as the head coach at Duke. In that span, he has compiled an 8-3 record in the big dance.

In 2023, he brought Duke to the Round of 32. In 2024, the Blue Devils went to the Elite 8. Last season, Duke made it all the way to the Final Four, where a historic collapse against Houston kept it out of the national title game.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

If history says anything, Duke should advance once again this season. Scheyer has made it further in the NCAA Tournament each season he has been the head coach.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer celebrates after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When is Duke's Round of 64 Matchup?

1-seed Duke will take on 16-seed Siena in the Round of 64 this Friday. Tip-off is slated for 2:50 pm ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

The Blue Devils may be the top overall seed, but that doesn't mean an easy path to Indianapolis. Duke will potentially have to go through 8-seed Ohio State, 4-seed Kansas, 5-seed St. John's, and/or 2-seed UConn to make it back to the Final Four.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team late during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images