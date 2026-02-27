NFL-Bound Williams Describes What Makes Duke Different

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few months away, and several former Duke football players have a great chance to hear their names called once that time rolls around. The Blue Devils did not have a single player drafted in 2025, but it looks like that number will grow to more than one this time.

One of those former Blue Devils who is getting ready to begin his NFL career is defensive end Wesley Williams, a native of Gainesville, VA. Williams spent four seasons with the Duke football program, completing his redshirt junior season in 2025.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through his three seasons on the field for Duke, Williams was a key part of a defensive frontline that was one of the most productive in all of college football during the 2024 season. The Blue Devils led the ACC in forced fumbles (19) in 2024 while tying the conference lead in sacks (43).

Williams put together his best campaign in a Blue Devil uniform in 2024, tallying 48 total tackles, two pass deflections, and eight sacks. Across his career, he totaled 130 tackles, four pass deflections, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The defensive end now looks to make his NFL dreams come true in the next few months.

Wesley Williams Details Why Duke Is Different

During his NFL Combine prospect media availability on Wednesday, Williams gave his two cents on why recruits coming out of high school should consider coming to Durham.

"Duke, really, it prepares you for life as a whole," Williams said. "Sport aside, I feel like, I know that I'm a better man because of my time I spent at Duke."

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In his redshirt year in 2022, Williams earned the team's scout team defensive player of the year award. The 6'3", 265-pound lineman would go on to earn Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in both 2024 and 2025.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is hit by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) on his pass during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Williams Describes His Game

Williams boasts an extremely high motor with an intensity that few other linemen in this class can match. He jumps off the line with great speed, allowing him to get constant pressure on the quarterback.

The former Blue Devil described his game during his time with the media.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"High motor, physical. Those are probably the two words that come to mind. I think I just really cherish being able to go out there and throw my body around. I mean, at the essence of football, it's about hitting, running and hitting, so I love doing that."

Williams currently projects as a day two or three selection.

