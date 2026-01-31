Why Duke Is Nation’s Transfer Portal Loser

The Duke football program has gone through about as chaotic a transfer portal cycle as a team possibly could have. In the matter of just about two weeks, the Blue Devils went from a team with true College Football Playoff aspirations in 2026 to a team scratching and clawing to piece a team together.

Duke won its first ACC Championship since 1989 this past season. Despite only finishing the year with a 9-5 record, the program was in a great spot after it earned repledges from star quarterback Darian Mensah, star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and star running back Nate Sheppard.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Then, it all came crashing down. Just hours before the portal entry window was set to close on Jan. 16, Mensah shockingly announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and forgo another season with the Blue Devils. Duke sued Mensah for breaching the terms of his NIL contract with the team, but the two sides decided to settle outside of court before the preliminary injunction hearing.

Just a few days after Mensah announced he was leaving, Barkate also announced that he was going to enter the portal. Both players had previously announced their returns to Durham for the 2026 campaign, and now both are headed to Miami.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Duke Was Killed by the Transfer Portal

It felt like a split second where the Blue Devils went from possibly boasting the most prolific offense in the ACC next season to a squad begging for players to come to Durham. The last-second portal decisions by the program's top two offensive pieces sent the program into a whirlwind.

Beyond losing Mensah and Barkate, the Blue Devils also lost two other crucial pieces, who fell under the radar with the ongoing lawsuit between Duke and its former quarterback.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown hit the portal after two seasons with the Blue Devils, ultimately committing to Virginia Tech. Brown tallied 64 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns with Duke in 2025.

On the other side of the ball, star safety Terry Moore hit the portal after redshirting the 2025 campaign due to a torn ACL he suffered in the Blue Devils' 2024 bowl game against Ole Miss.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2024 and elected to take his talents to Ohio State.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What Should Expectations Around Duke Be in 2026?

The Blue Devils were beaten down and set back quite a few steps after the completion of the portal cycle. Besides downgrading at quarterback, the Blue Devils lost several key pieces on both sides of the ball.

Manny Diaz and his staff have to be shocked at how the beginning of the offseason unfolded after a terrific 2025 campaign, but that's unfortunately where the state of college athletics currently is.

BREAKING: Duke transfer WR Cooper Barkate has Committed to Miami, he tells @On3



The past two seasons he’s totaled 135 receptions for 2,190 yards and 18 TDS



Barkate is ranked as the No. 3 WR in the On3 Portal Rankings https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/0GaVV7CAxy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 28, 2026

If Duke can get back to nine wins after all it has been through over the last several weeks, that would be a win beyond wins for the team.

