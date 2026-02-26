Why NFL-Bound Williams Credits Former Duke Coach Bower

The 2026 NFL Draft Combine is officially underway with prospect media availability, and four different Blue Devils will partake in interviews and availability throughout the next few days. Kicking it off on Feb. 25 are the linebackers and defensive linemen, where former Blue Devil defensive end Wesley Williams spoke.

Williams spent four total seasons in Durham while redshirting in 2022. He earned the team's defensive scout team player of the year award after enrolling at Duke in January of 2022.

Nov 25, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell (19)runs with the football while Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) defends him during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After his sophomore year began, however, Williams quickly became an integral part of the Blue Devils' frontline on the defensive side of the ball. The Virginia native finished his second season with the team tallying 39 total tackles, a pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks.

The next two years for Williams at Duke continued to show improvements, as he was a key piece of a Blue Devil unit in 2024 that led the ACC in forced fumbles (19) and finished tied for the lead in the ACC in sacks (43).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Over his three seasons as a key part of the defensive line for Duke, Williams totaled 130 tackles, four pass deflections, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He credits much of his effort and tenacity to his former defensive ends coach, Harland Bower.

Wesley Williams Praises Former LB Coach While at Duke

Williams was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection in both 2024 and 2025, and he credits much of that success to Bower. Bower began his tenure with the Blue Devils in 2022 before accepting a position as the new outside linebackers coach with the Baltimore Ravens this February.

Bower led a defensive front seven that was one of the best in the ACC in 2024, and Williams had plenty to say on the tenacity and effort that Bower demanded.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"He would chase us around the field, like, I'm not joking," Williams said with a smile. "He would grab you up like a puppy and force you to the ball. So, I mean, effort and grit is a non-negotiable."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wesley Williams Draft Outlook

Williams currently projects as a rotational back-up piece who could develop into a starter with some development. His speed and explosiveness off the line will aid him in draft breakdowns on his film, and his active hands have allowed him to beat blockers off the jump during his time with the Blue Devils.

The 6'3", 251-pound defensive end has a great chance to hear his name called on day two or day three of the 2026 NFL Draft, ending a bit of a drought for the Blue Devils after they didn't have a single player drafted in 2025.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.