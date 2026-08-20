One Assistant Coach Quietly Reshaping This Duke Football Team

The Duke Blue Devils are heading into the 2026 college football season with significant turnover on the roster, but not as much on the coaching staff.

Head coach Manny Diaz is back in Durham for Year 3. Diaz has been about as successful as any Duke fan could've hoped, winning nine games in his first two campaigns and securing an ACC Championship in 2025, the Blue Devils' first since 1989.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz might be facing his biggest challenge yet in 2026 after so many prominent players from last season's conference title team departed this offseason. But Diaz does have both his coordinators, Jonathan Brewer (OC) and Jonathan Patke (DC), back for another season.

Brewer led what turned out to be the best offensive unit in the conference last season, and he is hoping to do it again.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OC Jonathan Brewer Looking To Keep Offensive Momentum at Duke

Brewer joined the Duke staff in 2023 and serves as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He previously worked under Diaz at Miami from 2020 to 2021 as a senior offensive quality control coach. Brewer also had two stints at SMU, both before and after working with Diaz in Coral Gables.

The Blue Devils were a defense-led team in 2024, though the offense showed promise at times. Quarter- or half-long scoring droughts plagued Duke in that campaign, but Brewer led a huge offensive resurgence with Duke in 2025.

When Duke took a step back defensively in 2025, its offense rose to the occasion. The Blue Devils led the ACC in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). Diaz helped former Duke star quarterback Darian Mensah lead the league in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34).

Additionally, he played a role in former 3-star recruit Nate Sheppard turning into one of the best running backs in the ACC after taking over the backfield. In 2025, Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), fifth in average yards per carry (5.7), and fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is brought down by safety Devin Neal (27) and defensive back Donavon Platt (28) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Brewer Needs To Gel New Group

From last season's offense, the Blue Devils lost Mensah, their top three wide receivers (Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans), and both of their starting tackles (Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina).

With a quarterback battle underway between San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, along with a receiver room that feels like one big question mark right now, Brewer has his work cut out for him.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brewer played a big role in Duke's elite offense a year ago, and he will look to build a stellar unit once again as the Blue Devils defend their ACC title.