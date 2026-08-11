One Elite Duke Non-Conference Game Flying Under the Radar

The Duke basketball program released its full non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 college basketball season last week, and it is a gauntlet of a slate.

We have spent a lot of time discussing the slew of premier opponents the Blue Devils will go up against early in the regular season, with a couple of matchups having the potential to be "game of the year" candidates.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will take on two of last season's Final Four clubs in Illinois (Nov. 17 at Cameron Indoor Stadium) and UConn (Nov. 25 in Las Vegas). The Blue Devils will also take on Florida, which is probably the best team in the country heading into the year, in Gainesville on Dec. 1 as part of the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge.

However, one of Duke's premier non-con games is seemingly flying under the radar.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Early Bout With Michigan State Will Be Elite

Duke will take on Michigan State in Chicago on Nov. 10 in the 2026 Champions Classic. The date with Sparty begins a grueling stretch for the Blue Devils. From Nov. 10 to Dec. 1, Duke will face Michigan State, Illinois, UConn, and Florida.

With Duke taking on so many teams that will enter the season as heavyweight national title contenders, its neutral-court bout with the Spartans has seemingly flown under the radar, though MSU will likely enter the regular season as a top-10 team in the sport.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Izzo has a roster built for a chance to make a deep NCAA Tournament run in 2027, and that starts with All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. returning to East Lansing. Fears led the nation in assists last season and is entering the year as arguably the best player in the entire country.

Michigan State also brought back a promising young wing in Jordan Scott, a 6'7" rising sophomore who averaged 5.8 points per game as a rookie on 41.1% shooting from the floor and 37.0% from three on 2.9 attempts.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates the 77-69 win over Louisville in the NCAA Tournament second round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans will also get Kaleb Glenn back, who missed the entirety of last season due to injury. Glenn averaged 12.6 points per game with Florida Atlantic in 2024-25. Izzo is bringing in several intriguing newcomers, such as 7'2", 270-pound big man Anton Bonke and incoming freshmen Jasiah Jervis, Carlos Medlock Jr., Julius Avent, and Ethan Taylor.

Duke defeated MSU 66-60 in East Lansing last season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key for Duke To Take Down Michigan State

The Spartans will be led by the best point guard in college basketball, but there might not be another top-25 team next season as reliant on one player as Sparty will be on Fears.

Fears is a talented scorer and an elite passer, but how Duke slowed him down last season was taking one of those abilities away. Against the Blue Devils a season ago, Fears tallied six points and went 0-of-10 from the field, but had 13 assists.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) shoots falling backwards as Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) defends during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will have the advantage in depth and positional length, as they will with most, if not all, of their opponents next year. Izzo-coached squads will always come ready to play, but taking one of Fears' skills away will be the key for the Blue Devils to kick off its premier non-con slate with a statement victory on a neutral floor.

Duke will play two games against Army (Nov. 2) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 5), not including its three preseason contests, before it takes on MSU in Chicago.

Check Out Our Latest Podcast