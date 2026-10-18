Blue Devil Brief: Ceiling Shifts After Duke Falls to North Carolina
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After the Duke Blue Devils' first four games of the 2026 season, they looked like one of the more pleasant surprises in college football and a legitimate threat at the top of the ACC standings.
Just two games removed from the Blue Devils beginning the season 4-0, their ceiling has completely shifted. Duke has suffered its second straight loss after falling at home to North Carolina, 24-20, on Saturday.
After the Blue Devils' loss at Georgia Tech last weekend, there were still some things to like about their play. But this time around, it was ugly. Duke has some major issues it has to fix quickly, or a once-promising 2026 season will go down the drain.
Let's break down the rivalry loss to the Tar Heels.
Disastrous Start for Duke
Duke probably couldn't have had a worse start to the outing. Manny Diaz's squad looked completely out of sorts in all three phases of the game, and North Carolina looked like the clear better team early. Carolina held a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, and Duke barely got any offense going.
The second quarter was much cleaner for the Blue Devils, but they still struggled to find an offensive rhythm. Duke definitely halted some of UNC's early momentum, heading into the halftime break with a 17-7 deficit, but the Blue Devils looked like a shell of themselves.
Duke Takes Over in Second Half
Then, Duke completely took over the game in the second half. The Blue Devils have been the best second-half defensive team in college football this season, and they remained that way against the Tar Heels for the majority of the second frame. After facing a 17-0 deficit in the first half, Duke controlled the second half to eventually take a 20-17 lead with just under five minutes to go.
Obviously, that lead didn't last. Carolina converted a fourth down on its next possession, and Jaylen McGill found the end zone from 24 yards out, going nearly untouched. Duke couldn't get the job done on its final drive for the second week in a row, marking another painful loss for the program.
Walker Eget Struggles
Starting quarterback Walker Eget was lackluster in Week 1 but has been consistently effective since then. Granted, he isn't throwing the ball 40 times every game and making elite plays, but he was the game manager Duke needed. However, he was pretty disappointing against North Carolina.
Star running back Nate Sheppard was questionable all week and was a game-time decision on Saturday, but he started the outing. He had a quieter workload than usual, but he was still the best player for Duke offensively. Sheppard tallied 77 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 20 carries, marking a season low in yards and his first game without a rushing touchdown, but was Duke's leading receiver with 11 catches for 98 yards and a score.
With Sheppard dealing with an injury last weekend against Georgia Tech, Eget had to get the passing game more involved, and I thought he was impressive. That was not the case against North Carolina. Eget finished 24-of-38 passing for 249 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His 38 attempts were the second-most he's thrown in a game this season, only behind last weekend.
Eget looked a lot like he did in Week 1: inconsistent, with missed targets on big plays. The San Jose State transfer also had at least two or three passes that probably should've been intercepted, and he just wasn't good enough overall.
It was a frustrating day for the Blue Devils offensively; similar to Week 1, as Sheppard was the only consistent offensive option. It's worrisome that when Duke entered a game with Sheppard not fully healthy and the rest of the unit had to step up, it couldn't.
Defense Gave Duke a Chance
Heading into this game, UNC quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. had been sacked 11 times and had thrown two interceptions in each of the last two games. For a Duke defense that had only forced three turnovers all season, it had a chance to step up, and it did.
Andrew Pellicciotta made a huge momentum-swinging play in the first half, recovering and scoring on a Jordan Shipp fumble that Kyon Loud forced. Duke later forced another Tar Heel fumble. The Blue Devils' turnovers gave the offense opportunities to keep the game out of reach for UNC, but the offense's lack of execution kept Duke from building a lead. Duke scored one offensive touchdown all afternoon.
What This Means Going Forward
Duke was recently one of three remaining undefeated teams at the top of the ACC standings, and now it sits at 1-2 in league play. The Blue Devils' ceiling and 2026 expectations are completely different from what they were just a few weeks ago.
This was a much more disappointing loss than at Georgia Tech, since it was at home and Duke looked significantly worse than it did last weekend. There's a lot that needs fixing, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. All in all, the feelings around the program are much different than they were after the first four games of the year.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine