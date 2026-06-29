One Word To Describe 5 Standout Duke Football Players

The Duke Blue Devils lacked no shortage of standout players last season under head coach Manny Diaz. While their defense was an issue at times, their offense featured playmakers and dependable offensive linemen who helped lead the program to its first outright ACC Championship win in over sixty years.

This year will be different, yet the same for Duke; the offense is littered with standouts, while the defense needs to prove its worth once more. I looked at the players I consider standout Blue Devils and described them with one word.

Nate Sheppard — Dynamic

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The highest-rated Duke player in College Football 27 is also one of the top running backs in the ACC coming into the regular season, in Nate Sheppard. Outside of Javen Nicholas, there is no question that Sheppard is the most dynamic player in the Blue Devils' program this year. His explosiveness, low center of gravity, and field of vision make him who he is.

Jeremiah Hasley — Gritty

Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gritty is a great word to describe any tight end, but it matches Hasley so well, especially as a blocker. He gets after it with aggression and physicality at the point of attack, and the technique is impressive for the former linebacker recruit who is still relatively new to the position.

Nick Del Grande — Dependable

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Coastal Carolina transfer faces the ultimate task of replacing Brian Parker II as the best offensive lineman on the roster. Thankfully, Del Grande has a couple of seasons under his belt, during which he has shown himself to be dependable from the blindside of the offensive line.

This could be the most important transfer made this offseason by Diaz outside of the quarterback situation with Walker Eget. Thankfully, he will have a reliable left tackle who did not give up a sack last season.

Luke Mergott — Riser

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Mergott is bound for progression in his first full season as a starter. He consistently made plays for the Blue Devils' defense in 2025, including the game-winning interception against Virginia to win the ACC Championship. With a healthy Nick Morris and Kendall Johnson on the field with him, Mergott is a potential riser this fall and could earn himself All-ACC honors.

Javen Nicholas — Threat

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) makes a catch during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hard to ignore the playmaking ability from Nicholas, who was the best player on a bad Charlotte 49ers offense. The former LSU transfer will have a chance not only to match his production this season but to improve it drastically. Nicholas has all of the makings of being a fan favorite for the 2027 NFL Draft, especially in the middle rounds as an explosive yards-after-catch and vertical plane threat.