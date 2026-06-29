One Word To Describe 5 Standout Duke Football Players
The Duke Blue Devils lacked no shortage of standout players last season under head coach Manny Diaz. While their defense was an issue at times, their offense featured playmakers and dependable offensive linemen who helped lead the program to its first outright ACC Championship win in over sixty years.
This year will be different, yet the same for Duke; the offense is littered with standouts, while the defense needs to prove its worth once more. I looked at the players I consider standout Blue Devils and described them with one word.
Nate Sheppard — Dynamic
The highest-rated Duke player in College Football 27 is also one of the top running backs in the ACC coming into the regular season, in Nate Sheppard. Outside of Javen Nicholas, there is no question that Sheppard is the most dynamic player in the Blue Devils' program this year. His explosiveness, low center of gravity, and field of vision make him who he is.
Jeremiah Hasley — Gritty
Gritty is a great word to describe any tight end, but it matches Hasley so well, especially as a blocker. He gets after it with aggression and physicality at the point of attack, and the technique is impressive for the former linebacker recruit who is still relatively new to the position.
Nick Del Grande — Dependable
The Coastal Carolina transfer faces the ultimate task of replacing Brian Parker II as the best offensive lineman on the roster. Thankfully, Del Grande has a couple of seasons under his belt, during which he has shown himself to be dependable from the blindside of the offensive line.
This could be the most important transfer made this offseason by Diaz outside of the quarterback situation with Walker Eget. Thankfully, he will have a reliable left tackle who did not give up a sack last season.
Luke Mergott — Riser
Mergott is bound for progression in his first full season as a starter. He consistently made plays for the Blue Devils' defense in 2025, including the game-winning interception against Virginia to win the ACC Championship. With a healthy Nick Morris and Kendall Johnson on the field with him, Mergott is a potential riser this fall and could earn himself All-ACC honors.
Javen Nicholas — Threat
Hard to ignore the playmaking ability from Nicholas, who was the best player on a bad Charlotte 49ers offense. The former LSU transfer will have a chance not only to match his production this season but to improve it drastically. Nicholas has all of the makings of being a fan favorite for the 2027 NFL Draft, especially in the middle rounds as an explosive yards-after-catch and vertical plane threat.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft