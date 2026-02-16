Path Emerging for Duke To Reach No. 1 in AP Poll

The Duke Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1 ACC) have been floating right around the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 for the better part of the regular season. But the Blue Devils have yet to reach the top of the rankings.

Duke has seemingly flown under the radar of true national title contenders despite boasting one of the best overall resumes in the entire sport. The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 10-2 record in Quadrant 1, a 15-2 record across the first two quadrants, a 12-0 record at home, and an 8-1 record in true road games.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward Carter Welling (22) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

No other team in college basketball currently owns as many Quad 1 victories as Duke. No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan follow behind with nine each.

In the grand scheme of things, the AP Poll doesn't mean that much in terms of NCAA Tournament seeding. The selection committee does not factor it in when determining a team's seeding, but it does factor in the NET Rankings heavily.

Top 5 from the win over Clemson



Back at it tomorrow vs. Cuse! (7 ET, ESPN) pic.twitter.com/1LJGAvWrOd — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 15, 2026

The Blue Devils have a home bout with Syracuse (15-11, 6-7 ACC) next, but the following game could push Duke to the top of both the AP Poll and the NET.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to his team in the huddle against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Marquee Duke Contest Could Push Blue Devils to Top of Rankings

After the Blue Devils take on the Orange on Feb. 16, they will head to Washington, D.C., to face No. 2 Michigan at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21, a game that has a chance to be the best game of the entire 2025-26 college hoops season.

Michigan is currently the No. 1 team in the NET and has arguably been the best team in the sport this season. The Wolverines are 24-1 overall and have won three of their last four games by over 20 points.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) dribbles and dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Major Big 12 Result Could Help Duke

Current No. 1-ranked team, Arizona, fell at home on Saturday night to No. 16 Texas Tech, 78-75. This primes Michigan to move into the top spot in the AP Poll on Monday, which could pay dividends for the Blue Devils.

Barring any slip-ups for either team throughout the next week, the winner of Duke and Michigan on Feb. 21 has a great chance of becoming the top team in both the AP Poll and the NET. If the current NET Rankings hold, Michigan will achieve that feat on Monday.

This allows the Blue Devils to earn what could be the best win of the entire college basketball season.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.