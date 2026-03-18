Patrick Ngongba Injury Leaves Massive Hole in Duke Defense

Patrick Ngongba played a limited role as a freshman for the Duke Blue Devils. With players such as Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Maliq Brown ahead of him in the rotation, consistent playing time was difficult to find.

During his freshman season, Ngongba appeared in 30 games and averaged 10 minutes per game. He scored 3.9 points per contest while shooting an efficient 71.9 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) passes as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) and forward Ryder Frost (7) defend during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

He also showed flashes as a rim protector, recording two separate three-block performances against Louisville in the ACC Tournament final and against Mount St. Mary's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Ngongba has taken a significant step forward, similar to teammate Isaiah Evans , and has become a key contributor.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dunks the ball gainst the Syracuse Orange during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Ngongba has started 28 of the 29 games he has played and is averaging 10.7 points per game on 60 percent shooting from the field. He has also expanded his offensive game by attempting three-point shots, shooting 27.6 percent from beyond the arc. In addition, he averages six rebounds, nearly two assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ngongba's Impact

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drive to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Recently, Ngongba has been sidelined with a foot injury and was seen wearing a walking boot. The injury forced him to miss the final game of the regular season as well as the ACC tournament. Although Duke went on to win the conference title, his absence was noticeable and is expected to continue into the NCAA tournament, where he is unlikely to play in the opening round against Siena.

One of Ngongba’s best performances this season came earlier in the year against the No. 15-ranked Florida Gators. He recorded a team high five blocks while also contributing 11 points, five rebounds, and a season high five assists.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Duke Now Lacking Size Down Low

Ngongba’s defensive impact has been especially important for Duke. When he is not on the floor, the Blue Devils lack a true rim protector who can replicate his presence in the paint.

His absence was particularly noticeable in Duke’s road loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball. In that game, Ngongba struggled with foul trouble and fouled out with less than 10 minutes remaining. He played only 16 minutes, and North Carolina capitalized, winning on a buzzer-beater by Seth Trimble.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder (28) shoots over Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba’s development into a reliable starter has been a major factor in Duke’s success this season. His injury comes at a critical time as the Blue Devils begin their NCAA tournament run.

Without his rim protection and interior presence, Duke will need other players to step up defensively. If the Blue Devils can adjust and find ways to compensate for his absence, they will still be in a strong position to advance, but Ngongba’s absence remains a significant concern moving forward.