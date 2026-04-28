Rankings Show Duke Miles Ahead of Rival UNC

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels have dealt with vastly different offseasons, and it's no secret that the Blue Devils are in a much less chaotic place as the transfer portal chaos winds down.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff approached this offseason differently, prioritizing continuity and veteran leadership. The Blue Devils are bringing back four of their top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins is also back.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke also landed two high-profile transfers in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. Add in the No. 2 overall 2026 recruiting class, and the Blue Devils are in for another deep run.

However, since the firing of Hubert Davis and the appointment of Michael Malone, things haven't been as smooth sailing in Chapel Hill.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Likely the most devastating blow for UNC came recently, when the program learned it would not retain star forward Henri Veesaar. Instead, the big man would enter the 2026 NBA Draft. After that move, the Tar Heels have lost eight of their top ten scorers from a season ago and incoming 5-star guard Dylan Mingo, who has since committed to Baylor after decommitting from UNC.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Preseason Rankings Show Major Gap Between Duke and UNC

ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his latest edition of the "way-too-early" top 25 rankings, and the gap between Duke and UNC is clear. The Blue Devils came in at No. 2, while the Heels were nowhere to be found in the rankings at all.

"Duke's depth looks unparalleled at this point in the offseason," Borzello said.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Jon Scheyer's team has fallen short in heartbreaking fashion two years in a row, but the pieces are in place for Duke to make another deep run," Borzello later added.

At least on paper, Duke is potentially the deepest team in college basketball, as Scheyer can legitimately go nine or 10 deep in the rotation. On the other hand, Malone and his staff are still trying to piece together a rotation at all.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a three point basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers (25) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina has added some solid transfers, including Neoklis Avdalas from Virginia Tech and Terrence Brown from Utah. However, there is little certainty in Chapel Hill right now, whereas over in Durham, Scheyer and Co. look ready to make it back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.