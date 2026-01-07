Potential Duke Reclass Target Narrows List

The Duke basketball program recently entered the mix for class of 2027 4-star forward Trevor Manhertz. The Christ School (NC) product is currently the No. 90 overall player, No. 25 small forward, and No. 3 player out of North Carolina according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Now, the race for Manhertz's services was originally thought to be a two-team battle between Indiana and Louisville. The Hoosiers sent an offer to the 6'8", 185-pound small forward in late November, and the Cardinals did so just over two weeks ago. However, Jon Scheyer and his staff have come out of nowhere as a threat to steal the surging forward away.

Manhertz took an official visit to Durham on New Year's Eve, watching the Blue Devils take down Georgia Tech 85-79 at home.

4-Star Potential Duke Basketball Target Trevor Manhertz Cuts List Down to Three Schools

NEWS: Stock-rising four-star Trevor Manhertz has narrowed his focus to three schools as he enters decision-making mode.



Finalists:

• Duke

• Louisville

• Indiana



It was reported on Jan. 6 that Manhertz has shifted his focus to solely Duke, Indiana, and Louisville, and a decision for the forward is looming. Manhertz was originally a member of the 2026 recruiting class but elected to reclassify into the 2027 class this past summer. Now, he's weighing a potential switch back into 2026, and it looks to be more likely than not that Manhertz will rejoin the 2026 recruiting class.

Now, the Blue Devils have yet to offer the potential reclass candidate officially, but all signs point to Scheyer and Co. eventually pulling the trigger to try and bring Manhertz to Durham. The 4-star recruit has now officially visited all three programs he is still considering, and is now shifting to the analysis of each program and which system he fits in the best long-term.

Manhertz has the long-term potential to fit into Scheyer's system extremely well. He's regarded as one of the best shooters in his class with elite length, while also having tons of room to grow from a physical standpoint. He's become one of the biggest risers in his current class, although it's becoming much more of a reality that he returns to the class of 2026.

The Cary, NC native is very familiar with the Duke program, as Durham is just about a half hour away from where Manhertz grew up.

Scheyer and his staff have yet to do any serious work in terms of the 2027 recruiting class, but there's a good chance that Manhertz eventually becomes an addition to the Blue Devils' already top-ranked 2026 class. Duke has already sealed commitments from three 5-star recruits in Bryson Howard, Cameron Williams, and Deron Rippey Jr.

