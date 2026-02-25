Social Media Reacts to Duke’s Lopsided Win Over Notre Dame

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) showed no signs of slowing down following their signature 68-63 victory over No. 3 Michigan in Washington, D.C. this past Saturday. The Blue Devils followed that win with a 100-56 demolition of Notre Dame (12-16, 3-12 ACC) on the road on Tuesday night.

Duke's win over the Fighting Irish extends its winning streak to five games, and it has won those contests by an average margin of 23 points.

Blue Devils in Full Control Against Notre Dame

The Blue Devils took full control of this one from then jump, and never let Notre Dame even come within striking distance. Jon Scheyer's club entered the halftime locker room with an astounding 54-22 lead.

Let's see how social media reacted to the Blue Devils' performance.

Duke basketball fans have been blessed these last two years.



The 44-point victory for Duke made Scheyer the first head coach in ACC history with multiple 40-point road wins against ACC teams. This is also the first time that the Blue Devils have scored 100 points in a regulation ACC road game since 1999.

Cameron Boozer Dominates Once Again

Not that it is surprising to anyone at this point, but Duke freshman sensation Cameron Boozer once again put together a dominant outing to further cement his case for the National Player of the Year award.

The star rookie tallied a game-high 24 points to go along with 13 rebounds, two assists, and three steals on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field, 2-of-2 (100%) shooting from three-point range, and 12-of-14 (85.7%) shooting from the free throw line. He did all of that in 24 minutes of action.

What's even wilder is Boozer's first-half stat line. Entering the halftime locker room, the Miami native had tallied 20 points, nine boards, and two assists. The entire Fighting Irish team notched 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists in the first half.

Safe to say social media had a fun time with that one.

The Blue Devils outscored Notre Dame 46-34 in the second half, primarily with reserves in the game. Coming off a premier win over the previous No. 1 team in the land in Michigan, Duke looks the part of a national title favorite.

Sophomore Darren Harris put together one of his best outings of the season, going for a career-high 16 points on 4-of-9 (44.4%) shooting from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) shooting from the perimeter.

Next up, the Blue Devils will head back to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face No. 11 Virginia (25-3, 13-2 ACC) this Saturday at 12:00 pm ET.

