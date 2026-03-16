Predicting Duke's Full NCAA Tournament Path

The Duke Blue Devils have earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and are officially the team to beat in the 68-team field.

Duke was in full control of earning the tournament's top overall seed after it took down Michigan at Capital One Arena. The Blue Devils went on to win the outright ACC regular season title and the ACC Tournament Championship , earning the right to run the show out of the East Region.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2), guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) and guard Isaiah Evans (3) huddle up against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With one of the largest talent pools college basketball has ever seen, it feels like there are anywhere from eight to 10 schools that could realistically cut down the nets in early April. Let's predict Duke's full path and where it gets knocked out if that were to be the case.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Round of 64: 1 Duke vs. 16 Siena

Siena earned an automatic bid to the big dance after defeating Merrimack 64-54 in the MAAC Championship. This is the first time the Saints have made the 68-team field since 2010, and they sit with a 4-6 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

This one doesn't need too much explaining. 16-seeds are 2-158 against 1-seeds all-time, and the Blue Devils won't falter here.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 104-56

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Round of 32: 1 Duke vs. 8 Ohio State

8-seed Ohio State will defeat 9-seed TCU and advance to take on Duke in the Round of 32. Bruce Thornton is one of the most electric players in college basketball and is the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer.

The Buckeyes closed the regular season winning four out of five before narrowly falling to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals, 71-67. Similar to Duke's date in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals with Florida State, the Buckeyes will look to win by running up the score as one of the best offenses in Power Conference basketball.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) defends Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Duke is too good defensively, despite its injuries, and the Blue Devils will cruise to the second weekend.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 84-77

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Sweet Sixteen: 1 Duke vs. 4 Kansas

Duke will get a rematch against Kansas, which the Blue Devils defeated 78-66 back in November without Darryn Peterson on the floor.

These Jayhawks are an elite defensive unit, ranked 10th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Kansas will take down 5-seed St. John's with defense and connectivity to make it to the second weekend, but it does not have the offensive firepower or outside shooting to beat a team like Duke.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) enters the court for the game against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Obviously, having Peterson completely changes the game from the first contest between the two programs, but even short-handed, Duke has the length and size to contain even as prolific a scorer as Peterson.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 74-69

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Elite 8: 1 Duke vs. 3 Michigan State

For the second straight round, Duke will face a squad it has already beaten, as the Blue Devils took down the Spartans on the road 66-60. MSU is an elite rebounding team and moves the basketball better than most, led by one of the best passers in the nation, Jeremy Fears Jr.

Where the Spartans will get beaten is when Fears' passing ability is taken away. The sophomore is a talented scorer, but thrives as a passer. Once the Blue Devils take one of those abilities away, Michigan State won't be able to generate any rhythm offensively. It will be a grind-it-out game, but Duke will once again come out on top in crunch time.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Final score prediction: Duke wins 64-58

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) passes as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) and forward Ryder Frost (7) defend during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Final Four: 1 Duke vs. 1 Florida

Here we go again. Duke takes on the reigning National Champions, who it beat at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a thriller, 67-66. However, this go-around will be vastly different.

Early on this season, Florida looked like it was in for a national title hangover. Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland were heavily underperforming in the backcourt, and regardless of how elite UF's frontline was, its guard play would hold it back.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team late during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Then conference play rolled around, and the Gators became a completely different team. Florida ended the regular season winning 12 straight games before falling 91-74 to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament Semifinals.

Florida likely has the best rebounding and defensive backcourt in college basketball, but Duke will have a healthy Patrick Ngongba. The difference here will be the guard play and the free-throw line, where the Blue Devils will narrowly outdo the Gators in a thriller.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Final score prediction: Duke wins 89-85

National Championship: 1 Duke vs. 1 Michigan

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

You guessed it. What better way for Duke to close out the big dance than to face one more team it has already beaten? Although the Blue Devils have already taken down the Wolverines on a neutral floor, Dusty May's club could still very well be the best team in college basketball.

According to KenPom, Michigan is the top-rated defensive team in college basketball. Similar to Florida, it boasts an elite three-headed monster down low with Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke beat Michigan the first time around with its defense, holding the Wolverines to just 63 total points, tied for its lowest point total all season. It's difficult to beat an elite team twice in a season, but Duke will get it done four straight times and cut down the sixth national title in program history.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 77-72