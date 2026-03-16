Predicting Duke's Full NCAA Tournament Path
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils have earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and are officially the team to beat in the 68-team field.
Duke was in full control of earning the tournament's top overall seed after it took down Michigan at Capital One Arena. The Blue Devils went on to win the outright ACC regular season title and the ACC Tournament Championship, earning the right to run the show out of the East Region.
With one of the largest talent pools college basketball has ever seen, it feels like there are anywhere from eight to 10 schools that could realistically cut down the nets in early April. Let's predict Duke's full path and where it gets knocked out if that were to be the case.
Round of 64: 1 Duke vs. 16 Siena
Siena earned an automatic bid to the big dance after defeating Merrimack 64-54 in the MAAC Championship. This is the first time the Saints have made the 68-team field since 2010, and they sit with a 4-6 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
This one doesn't need too much explaining. 16-seeds are 2-158 against 1-seeds all-time, and the Blue Devils won't falter here.
Final score prediction: Duke wins 104-56
Round of 32: 1 Duke vs. 8 Ohio State
8-seed Ohio State will defeat 9-seed TCU and advance to take on Duke in the Round of 32. Bruce Thornton is one of the most electric players in college basketball and is the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer.
The Buckeyes closed the regular season winning four out of five before narrowly falling to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals, 71-67. Similar to Duke's date in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals with Florida State, the Buckeyes will look to win by running up the score as one of the best offenses in Power Conference basketball.
However, Duke is too good defensively, despite its injuries, and the Blue Devils will cruise to the second weekend.
Final score prediction: Duke wins 84-77
Sweet Sixteen: 1 Duke vs. 4 Kansas
Duke will get a rematch against Kansas, which the Blue Devils defeated 78-66 back in November without Darryn Peterson on the floor.
These Jayhawks are an elite defensive unit, ranked 10th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Kansas will take down 5-seed St. John's with defense and connectivity to make it to the second weekend, but it does not have the offensive firepower or outside shooting to beat a team like Duke.
Obviously, having Peterson completely changes the game from the first contest between the two programs, but even short-handed, Duke has the length and size to contain even as prolific a scorer as Peterson.
Final score prediction: Duke wins 74-69
Elite 8: 1 Duke vs. 3 Michigan State
For the second straight round, Duke will face a squad it has already beaten, as the Blue Devils took down the Spartans on the road 66-60. MSU is an elite rebounding team and moves the basketball better than most, led by one of the best passers in the nation, Jeremy Fears Jr.
Where the Spartans will get beaten is when Fears' passing ability is taken away. The sophomore is a talented scorer, but thrives as a passer. Once the Blue Devils take one of those abilities away, Michigan State won't be able to generate any rhythm offensively. It will be a grind-it-out game, but Duke will once again come out on top in crunch time.
Final score prediction: Duke wins 64-58
Final Four: 1 Duke vs. 1 Florida
Here we go again. Duke takes on the reigning National Champions, who it beat at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a thriller, 67-66. However, this go-around will be vastly different.
Early on this season, Florida looked like it was in for a national title hangover. Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland were heavily underperforming in the backcourt, and regardless of how elite UF's frontline was, its guard play would hold it back.
Then conference play rolled around, and the Gators became a completely different team. Florida ended the regular season winning 12 straight games before falling 91-74 to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament Semifinals.
Florida likely has the best rebounding and defensive backcourt in college basketball, but Duke will have a healthy Patrick Ngongba. The difference here will be the guard play and the free-throw line, where the Blue Devils will narrowly outdo the Gators in a thriller.
Final score prediction: Duke wins 89-85
National Championship: 1 Duke vs. 1 Michigan
You guessed it. What better way for Duke to close out the big dance than to face one more team it has already beaten? Although the Blue Devils have already taken down the Wolverines on a neutral floor, Dusty May's club could still very well be the best team in college basketball.
According to KenPom, Michigan is the top-rated defensive team in college basketball. Similar to Florida, it boasts an elite three-headed monster down low with Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson.
Duke beat Michigan the first time around with its defense, holding the Wolverines to just 63 total points, tied for its lowest point total all season. It's difficult to beat an elite team twice in a season, but Duke will get it done four straight times and cut down the sixth national title in program history.
Final score prediction: Duke wins 77-72
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.